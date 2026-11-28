Guyana’s National Sports Commission will host the 2025 National Sports Awards on December 4, recognising athletes, coaches and teams across 18 categories, with 142 nominations submitted.

Guyana: The National Sports Commission (NSC) will host the 2025 National Sports Awards on December 4, 2026, recognizing the achievements and contributions of Guyana’s leading athletes, coaches and sporting organizations across the country’s sporting sector.

The black-tie ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Four Points by Sheraton, has received 142 nominations across 18 categories, according to the official list compiled on November 16. Categories include athletics, cricket, football, basketball, boxing, bodybuilding, swimming, squash, table tennis, cycling, chess, netball, golf and beach volleyball, among others.

Among the most anticipated awards are the Senior Sportsman and Senior Sportswoman of the Year categories, which have attracted 18 and 15 nominations, respectively. The Junior Sportsman of the Year category received nine nominations, while Junior Sportswoman of the Year attracted eight nominations.

Para-sport athletes will also receive recognition, with three nominees in both men's and women's categories. Sportsman of the Year (Persons with Disabilities) nominee is Gibran Sarfaraz in table tennis, while Anaya Lall (chess) and Pinky Auther (netball) are the nominees for women’s category.

Coaching achievements will be honored through the Male Coach of the Year and Female Coach of the Year categories, which have received ten and nine nominations, respectively.

The Senior Sportsman of the Year nominees

Roley Chandler, Colin Chesney, Romelton Siland and Linden Burnett (bodybuilding)

Rameez Mohamed (motor racing)

Shemar Britton (table tennis)

Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach, Kevlon Anderson and Shamar Joseph (cricket)

Raekwon Noel (swimming)

Daniel Ince (squash)

Briton John (cycling)

Emanuel Archibald and Malachi Austin (athletics)

Vance Harding (beach volleyball)

Quillan Roberts (football)

The Senior Sportswoman of the Year nominees

Christine Ramsammy, Sabita Stephens and Rosanna Fung (bodybuilding)

Chelsea Edgehill (table tennis)

Shemaine Campbell, Releanna Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi (cricket)

Joy Adams (basketball)

Nicolette Fernandes (squash)

Keliza Smith and Natricia Hooper (athletics)

Cindy Fung (netball)

June Watts (dominoes)

Ceili Peterson (taekwondo)

Otesha Charles (football)

Abiola Jackman (boxing)

Junior Sportsman of the Year nominees

Jonathan Van Lange (cricket and table tennis)

Ethan Bulkan (squash)

Kyle Couchman (chess)

Alexander Leung (cycling)

Malachi Austin and Javon Roberts (athletics)

Nicholi Griffith (netball)

Micah Chichester (beach volleyball)

Mark Glasgow (football)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year nominees

Samara Sukhai (table tennis)

Amisha Ramlall (basketball)

Kaylee Lowe (squash)

Aditi Joshi (chess)

Tianna Springer and Athaleyha Hinckson (athletics)

Leandra Henrito (football)

Male Coach of the Year nominees

Lennox Daniels (boxing)

Ryan Hercules (cricket)

Aleem Hussain and Philip Haynes (golf)

Anthony Drayton (chess)

Mark Scott, Julian Edmonds and Johnny Gravesande (athletics)

Female Coach of the Year nominees

Candacy McKenzie (table tennis)

Tremayne Smartt (cricket)

Jessica Callender (chess)

Keisa Burnett, Trishel Thompson and Dillion Leitch (athletics)

At the team level, 10 teams are competing for the National Sports Team of the Year award. Nominees are: