A 68-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were shot and killed inside their home in Williams Delight, St. Croix.

US Virgin Islands: A 68-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were shot and killed inside their home in Williams Delight, St. Croix, on Thursday evening, after more than twenty shots were fired.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), its Gunshot Detection System and several 911 calls alerted authorities to the gunfire at around 8:20 pm on November 26, 2026. Officers from the Special Operations Bureau responded to the scene, where they found two unresponsive individuals with gunshot wounds.

“On Thursday, November 26, 2026, at around 8:20 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received an alert from the VIPD Gunshot Detection System indicating that more than 20 rounds had been fired in the area. Special Operations Bureau officers responded to the location and, upon arrival, discovered two unresponsive individuals with apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies at their residence in Williams Delight, Frederiksted,” the VIPD said via a press release.

Emergency Medical Services examined the bodies and confirmed that both the victims had died. The deceased victims have been identified by their next of kin as 68-year-old Carmen Torres and 67-year-old Ismael Guadalupe.

“This incident remains an active investigation. Both the deceased were identified by their next of kin as 68-year-old Carmen Torres and 67-year-old Ismael Guadalupe,” the statement added.

Their deaths bring the total number of homicides on St. Croix to 30 for 2026, while the territory’s total has reached 51, according to the Homicide List.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is actively investigating the double homicide and is asking members of the public for information that may help with the case. Individuals can contact Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS, the CIB at 340-778-2211, or 911.