St Kitts and Nevis commissions five new ambulances to boost emergency healthcare services

The new ambulances, equipped with advanced medical gear, aim to improve response times and the quality of care during medical emergencies.

27th of October 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Health announced that a set of five brand new ambulances have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. These vehicles were officially commissioned today, October 27, 2025, at the Joseph N. Francis (JNF) General Hospital. The commissioning ceremony began at 9:00 am sharp. 

Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr Terrance Drew will also be present at the ceremony with his Cabinet members. Also in attendance will be Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Denzil Douglas. The event is open to residents and members of the community.

The new ambulances came after months of delays caused by problems in the international supply chain, with the Federation dealing with serious issues of medical care access via unreliable transport. Earlier this year, the government also highlighted its vision to upgrade the ambulance fleet. 

According to the government, the new medical vehicles will be equipped with the best available medical gear to improve response speed and quality care during a medical emergency. The introduction of these five new ambulances is a large-step forward in the country’s primary health and emergency medical services. 

Progress in healthcare continues with recruitment of EMTs and upgrades to JNF General Hospital

This year, progress can be seen in other areas of healthcare as well. The government succeeded in recruiting new Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics which improved on site response times. JNF General Hospital also underwent a major transformation, including the introduction of modern diagnostic equipment, better laboratory systems, and digital patient care solutions.

Ongoing investment in healthcare aims to provide better access and first-class medical service for citizens

Through continued investment, the government of St Kitts and Nevis is putting in place a better, faster and more reliable healthcare system, which is aimed at extending easier healthcare access to all the citizens and providing them with first-class medical service.

