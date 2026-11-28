DLP leader Dr Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted Dominica's recovery from Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic while outlining development plans and pledging improved constituency representation ahead of the December 16 election.

Dominica: The leader of Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, highlighted his administration’s record during major national challenges, especially its response during Hurricane Maria and COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing supporters at a public gathering in Mahaut on November 27, Dr. Skerrit recalled the destruction caused by the hurricane and the efforts made to rebuild the country. He said that Dominica was able to recover faster than many had expected, despite predictions that the island would need decades to rebuild.

The DLP leader also mentioned the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the country lost 45% of its revenue during that period. Despite the financial pressure, he said the government managed resources to continue providing assistance to citizens.

“When Maria came, many thought Dominica was finished and would take 20 or 30 years to rebuild. See how quickly we bounced back. When COVID hit, we mobilized resources and provided for the people. We were a model in the hemisphere for managing COVID-19. Nothing is perfect, but nobody can contest that Labor has delivered,” he said.

Skerrit also acknowledged the party’s continued delivery of programmes and services. He also outlined development plans for the next term. It included the construction of a cargo port in Canefield, redevelopment of the industrial estate and the transformation of the Canefield airport into a commercial zone with a movie theatre and shopping mall.

“We'll remodel the airport once the international airport is complete and build out the Canefield airport into a commercial zone with a cinema and mall. These are the plans for our new term, and when Labor makes a promise, we deliver,” he added.

During his address, Dr. Skerrit also criticised independent candidate Gregor Nassief, questioning his involvement in the constituency. He said that the independent candidate had neglected people’s interests and focused on his own personal business.

“We cannot mess up our children's future in this constituency for an independent candidate who doesn't care about people. Gregor Nassief got over $100 million under CBI. He never told me to give Mahaut some of it, do roads or housing for Mahaut people. He kept it for himself and his project. This election is serious. This guy has only been interested in making money for himself. We cannot play games with our future,” he added.

The DLP leader also acknowledged concerns about the accessibility of parliamentary representatives, assuring residents that each representative would have a designated day every week to meet the citizens through office visits and home visits.

“I give you the assurance that in the new term every parliamentary representative will have a designated day each week available to constituents, in offices and homes, and there will be more regular town hall meetings to share plans and programs. Representation is crucial; we must always be close to the people we represent. I will fix those things in the next term,” he said.

Dr. Skerrit urged his supporters not to stay away from the polls due to dissatisfaction with individual issues, encouraging them to consider the country’s wider development and support the DLP on December 16, 2026.