St. Kitts and Nevis appoints first full-time cardiologist at JNF General Hospital

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr. Angel Luis Olivera has been appointed as the first full-time cardiologist at Joseph N. France General Hospital, marking a significant step in expanding specialist healthcare services in the Federation. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed the appointment and said that it forms part of broader efforts to make specialist healthcare more accessible to the public.



Dr. Olivera has 40 years of experience in the field of cardiology and is expected to lead several key services, including twice-weekly Outpatient Cardiology Clinics, 24-hour inpatient cardiology coverage, echocardiogram services for inpatients and emergency cases, CT angiogram services, Holter monitoring, pacemaker insertion services and planning for future cardiac catheterisation facility.



Prime Minister Terrrance Drew, who also holds the Ministry of Health portfolio, said, “For the first time in our history, we now have a cardiologist or heart doctor at the JN France General Hospital.” Adding to this he also said that his appointment depicts continuous expansion of specialized services at the hospital to serve the citizens.



Dr. Angel Luis Olivera is a prominent international figure in the field of cardiology and is a professor as well. His appointment would benefit the citizens significantly since cardiac care will now become more accessible and people would not have to travel overseas for treatment related to heart related issues.



Dr. Olivera will also conduct weekly Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions for all relevant medical staff, with a focus on cardiology fundamentals and best practices.



Moreover, he will lead the development of uniform medical protocols for the emergency management of patients with acute cardiac signs and symptoms, which will help in ensuring smooth, evidence-based response across all hospitals.



He will join a team of recently recruited specialists which consists of a vascular surgeon, an endocrinologist, an intensive care specialist and an urologist. This team will work for the prevention, screening, and treatment of chronic diseases and their complications, which include heart attacks, peripheral vascular disease, end-stage renal disease, strokes and related conditions.



The Ministry of Health, Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has called this a defining moment in the history of healthcare and said that, “For the first time, our citizens will have access to a full, in-country cardiology service in the public service.” They added that it is not just an addition of a specialist but it depicts “how we care for the heart health of our nation.”