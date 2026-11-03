St. Croix: Woman killed in shooting outside her Estate Rattan home

Torae Sanders was approached by two unidentified individuals who opened fire as she arrived at her driveway in Estate Rattan. Police are investigating the killing.

3rd of November 2026

US Virgin Islands: A 31-year-old woman was shot to death outside her home in Estate Rattan, St. Croix, on Saturday night, October 31, 2026. The victim has been confirmed to be Torae Sanders.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), she had just arrived at her driveway at 11:48 pm. She was approached by two unknown individuals, who started firing in her direction.

Sanders sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical center in an ambulance. Despite efforts, she was later pronounced dead.

Some reports online claim that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old teenager were also inside the vehicle during the shooting. The two managed to escape without any injuries, although authorities have not confirmed these details.

This incident brought the number of homicides in the US Virgin Islands for 2026 to 46, including 28 in St. Croix and 18 in St. Thomas.

The investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD). Police have not disclosed any information about the suspects or the motive behind the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIPD at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS. Police have also assured the public that any information provided will remain anonymous.

Locals have taken to social media to express their condolences for the deceased woman and her family. One user commented on Facebook, “Guns are rampant, the American way. Rest in peace. Im sorry this happened to you, nobody deserves that. My condolences to the family.”

Another wrote, “Wow heartless criminals. So sad. Condolences to her daughter and entire community of St.Croix. Much strength to all during this time of sadness.”

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