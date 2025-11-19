Voting opens for 2025 Dominica Music Awards

Dominicans and music fans worldwide can now vote online to honor the island’s top artists, with winners announced at the awards ceremony on January 3, 2026.

19th of November 2025

Dominica: Public voting for the 2025 Dominica Music Awards has begun. People in Dominica and across the world are being asked to participate by casting their votes to determine the winner. These awards honour the outstanding work and talent of the local artists, musicians, producers and creators. The awards ceremony will be presented at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort Spa, on January 3rd 2026. It is expected to be among the most anticipated events of Dominican music and culture.

Anyone can vote online. Voters can simply visit the official site, select the ones they want to support, and submit their choice. They can also skip any category they do not understand or have a candidate they favor. All nominees are listed on the site which also serves as a platform to explore new artists and music.

21 categories for 2025 Dominica Music Awards

  • Bouyon Artist of the Year
  • Soca Artist of the Year
  • Cadence-Lypso Artist of the Year
  • Kompa/Zouk Artist of the Year
  • Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
  • Gospel Artist of the Year
  • Calypso Artist of the Year
  • Male and Female Artists of the Year
  • Junior Male and Junior Female Artist of the Year
  • Rising and Emerging Artist or Band of the Year (2025)
  • Band of the Year
  • DJ of the Year
  • Music Engineer of the Year 
  • Producer of the Year 
  • Songwriter of the Year
  • Photographer/Videographer of the Year
  • Social Media Influencer of the Year
  • Collaboration of the Year 
  • Music Video of the Year 
  • Album of the Year
  • Manager of the Year

Special Awards of Honors will also be presented. These awards recognize individuals who have made a great impact on Dominica’s creative community.

Ana Allen

