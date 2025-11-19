Voting opens for 2025 Dominica Music Awards

Dominicans and music fans worldwide can now vote online to honor the island’s top artists, with winners announced at the awards ceremony on January 3, 2026.

Dominica: Public voting for the 2025 Dominica Music Awards has begun. People in Dominica and across the world are being asked to participate by casting their votes to determine the winner. These awards honour the outstanding work and talent of the local artists, musicians, producers and creators. The awards ceremony will be presented at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort Spa, on January 3rd 2026. It is expected to be among the most anticipated events of Dominican music and culture.

Anyone can vote online. Voters can simply visit the official site, select the ones they want to support, and submit their choice. They can also skip any category they do not understand or have a candidate they favor. All nominees are listed on the site which also serves as a platform to explore new artists and music.

21 categories for 2025 Dominica Music Awards

Bouyon Artist of the Year

Soca Artist of the Year

Cadence-Lypso Artist of the Year

Kompa/Zouk Artist of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Gospel Artist of the Year

Calypso Artist of the Year

Male and Female Artists of the Year

Junior Male and Junior Female Artist of the Year

Rising and Emerging Artist or Band of the Year (2025)

Band of the Year

DJ of the Year

Music Engineer of the Year

Producer of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Photographer/Videographer of the Year

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Album of the Year

Manager of the Year

Special Awards of Honors will also be presented. These awards recognize individuals who have made a great impact on Dominica’s creative community.