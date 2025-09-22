Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bids farewell to World Athletics Championships with silver in 4x100m Relay

Jamaica: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce put a finish to her World Athletics Championships career after almost two decades with a silver in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships final, on Sunday, September 11, 2025. The tournament was held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, with the 38-year old “Mommy Rocket” showing why she has been one of the greatest athletes.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the opening leg along with the United States newly crowned winner in 100 and 200m, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Pryce passed the baton to Tia Clayton, which did not go as smoothly as needed. The handing over of the baton shifted Jamaica’s position from being in the lead.

This gave the US the chance to run ahead which they did not waste, with Sha’Carri Richardson holding off Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith on the final leg. The United States won in 41.75 seconds, with Jamaica just four-hundredths of a second behind with 41.79 seconds. Germany secured the bronze medal in the 4x100m race.

For Fraser-Pryce, this season delivered her last World Athletics Championship performance. She won her first WAC medal - a silver in 2007 when she played as a reserve in Osaka. Over the course of nine editions of the championships, she has won an impressive record of 10 golds, 6 silvers and 1 bronze which sets her as the all time best female sprinter in World Championships history.

Only Allyson Felix has won more medals than Pryce - 20 in total. However, the 38-year old Jamaican sprinter still holds the record for the most individual gold medals by a female sprinter, with six of them under her name.

Speaking after the race, Fraser-Pryce said, “ I really wanted to make sure I gave them a great start because I knew we had a good team and we were contenders. We didn't get the gold but we got our silver medal. We have to be grateful with what we've accomplished and we're walking away with a medal.”

Further, she reflected on her retirement and added, “it has been a privilege to be able to finish my career in this way. It's truly a wonderful feeling and I would not be me if I didn't say I give God all the glory because, I tell you, I feel good.”

With this, Jamaica won third overall in the World Athletics Championship 2025, with the total medal count reaching 10 - 1 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze.