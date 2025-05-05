Shakaylia “Star” Tatem crowned Miss Labour Queen 2025

Shakaylia “Star” Tatem of Constituency #1 was crowned the Miss Labour Queen 2025 with a historic clean sweep victory, earning remarkable 1183 points and winning every judged category. With her unmatched grace, commanding presence and a fire, Tatem lit up the stage, winning the ultimate title of Miss Labour Queen 2025.

The pageant saw 7 young girls competing for the ultimate crown and title of Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025. Shakaylia “Star” Tatem not only fascinated everyone with her grace, talent, charisma but also shone brightly as she claimed not only the crown but also dominated in multiple categories.

Titles secured by Shakaylia “Star” Tatem

Shakaylia “Star” Tatem walked away with six titles, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. The titles claimed by Tatem includes,

· Best Motivational Speech: 322 points

· Best Creative Wear: 281 points

· Best Performing Talent: 321.5 points

· Best Elegant Evening Wear: 253.5 points

· Ms. Popularity

· Ms. Photogenic.

Shakaylia “Star” Tatem defeated six others to win Miss Labour Queen 2025

The newly crowned Miss Labour Queen, Shakaylia Tatem defeated six others to win the ultimate title. She was followed by A’Riannha Mitchum from Constituency #8 and Leana Walters from Constituency #4 who finished the pageant as the first and second runners-up respectively. A’Riannha Mitchum claimed 1112.5 points, while Leana Walters secured 1093.5 points. Jahmierra Thompson became the third runner-up of the pageant, claiming 1074 points respectively.

The organizers also appreciated other contestants, including, Junique Benjamin (C2), Aaliyah Buchanan (C5), Kayla Benjamin (C6) and Frandyys Gonzalez-Ramos (C7) for their remarkable poise and talent throughout the pageant.

SKN leaders congratulate Shakaylia “Star” Tatem

The leaders of St. Kitts and Nevis extended congratulations to Shakaylia Tatem and all other participants. PM Terrance Drew extended warmest congratulations to new Miss Labour Queen 2025, Shakaylia Tatem of Constituency #1. The leader of the nation recognized her for her shining performance and commanding presence, which helped her winning the crown and the hearts of all the citizens of the island.

He also expressed a special and heartfelt salute to their own representative from Constituency #8, A’Riannha Mitchum, for securing 1st runner-up position. He noted, “A special and heartfelt salute goes out to my very own representative from Constituency #8, Ms. A’Riannha Mitchum, who brought the house down, earning the title of 1st Runner Up and making the Great State incredibly proud.”

You have left an indelible mark! Congratulations as well to Ms. Leana Walters of Constituency #4, our 2nd Runner Up, and to Ms. Jahmierra Thompson, 3rd Runner Up. To the other phenomenal queens from C2, C5, and C6 and C7, thank you for lighting up the stage and showing the Federation, that Labour’s future is bright, bold, and beautiful. You are all shining examples of what it means to be #LabourStrong, noted PM Terrance Drew.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas also congratulated the newly crowned Labour Queen. He noted, “Congratulations All…The Entire Show was amazing and outstanding … High Standard.”

The Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins also extended heartfelt congratulations to the winner. He also recognized Leana Walters of Constituency #4 for representing them with elegance, strength, and pride. “Her stellar performance earned her the title of 2nd Runner Up at the Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025, with a remarkable 1,093.5 points. We are truly proud of you!” Minister Duggins also recognized the entire show as a celebration of poise, confidence, and Labour spirit.

The Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley also congratulated Shakaylia “Star” Tatem for dominating the Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025. He also congratulated all the contestants and said that, “your brilliance lit up the stage! The future is brighter with Labour.”