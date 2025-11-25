Saint Lucia Labour Party highlights achievements and vision ahead of December 1 elections

Saint Lucia: As the parties begin their campaigns for the 2025 general elections, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is placing major focus on social progress, economic stability, and key investments made in recent years. The party is continuously emphasizing the importance of consistent leadership and steady delivery as the key to protecting the achievements already made.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is still at the head of the campaign with strong support from his constituency. On nomination day, he stated that his government’s major focus is on the people of Castries East instead of himself. PM Pierre said that the loyalty which his supporters have shown him over the years has only strengthened his determination to continue serving them.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister also spoke on the developments already occurring in Castries East. He listed major renovations to the sports facilities and the introduction of the craft market into the community. He also reminded voters that whenever the government is paying for infrastructure development, covering the cost for the CXC exams, or increasing the minimum wage, the people of Castries East benefit as much as any other community.

The SLP’s upcoming manifesto is expected to outline the party’s direction for the next phase of development. Pierre added that the party has already compiled a record of accomplishments over the past 4.5 years. He said he was convinced that this transparency would be a key factor in assisting voters to determine what kind of leadership they wanted for the next term.

Community Development and Leadership in Castries South

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire laid out five reasons residents should support the SLP again and concentrated on delivery, care, youth agendas, strong communities and ongoing progress. Minister Hilaire said, “With your trust, and your vote, Castries South moves forward together.”

In the recent five years, Castries South has seen great development, including the completion of the Barre St. Joseph Community Center, extensive road repairs across many communities, and the modernization of Morne Lay-by.

Dr Hilaire said that this progress is a result of the government’s strong partnership with the people of Saint Lucia, which they have built through trust, and which aims to see communities move forward together.

Investment in education and support for families

SLP noted that one of the main priorities of their campaigns this year is their investment in education, as they place children and families at the core of national development. “We stand firm, every child deserves a strong start, a bright future, and the full care of their nation,” said PM Pierre.

Several initiatives were introduced to improve early childhood education, which included professional training for teachers and a subsidy programme for private preschools. In 2024, the subsidy was at $2,500 which rose to $3,000 in 2025, relieving some of the parent’s financial burden.

The government also renovated some early childhood facilities and opened nine new modern classrooms across the island. This initiative was launched in an attempt to increase access for educators and improve learning spaces for children.

The state covered the examination fees for more than 24,000 children over a three-year period and sponsored four CXC subjects per student, including students who left school within a year. Families also received a $500 bursary for Form 1 students, along with a wider $5 million package to help with books, uniforms, and supplies. More than 5,500 families are currently receiving aid each year to keep children in school.

Saint Lucia general Elections 2025

Saint Lucia will head to the polls on December 1, 2025, for the general elections, as announced by the government. The elections will be held across 17 constituencies under the first-past-the-post system (one representative per constituency).

The island's two main parties - the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and the opposition United Workers’ Party (UWP), will go head-to-head in general elections. There are other smaller political groups that have contested elections in the past, namely the National Development Movement (NDM), the Lucian People’s Movement (LPM) and Lucian Greens.