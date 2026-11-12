Rams Trading thanks emergency teams after major Bird Rock Warehouse Fire

The Foreign Affairs Minister expressed support for the company’s owners and employees, while RAMS Trading thanked emergency responders and the community for their assistance.

12th of November 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: A devastating fire damaged the Rams Trading Ltd warehouse in Bird Rock, St. Kitts on Tuesday, November 10. This led to an emergency response involving the use of five fire engines and several hours of firefighting efforts.

The fire resulted in major damage to the company’s facility, although the full extent of the losses and the cause of the fire have not yet been confirmed. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties as of now.

Following the incident, Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas said that he was saddened by the destruction caused and offered his assistance to the company’s owners and staff.

“I express my profound sadness over the significant damage caused by the fire at the Rams Trading Ltd warehouse in Bird Rock on Tuesday, 10th November,” read a post shared by Dr. Douglas on Facebook.

The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted the contribution of Rams Group to the Federation’s national economy and the livelihoods of local residents.

“As one of the largest employers in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rams Group has made a valued contribution to our economy and the lives of our people. My thoughts and prayers are with its owners, management and employees during this difficult time,” further read the post.

Dr. Douglas also wished for the company to recover from the setback and resume their operations across St. Kitts and Nevis. “I pray that you will emerge bigger, stronger and more resilient, continuing your dedicated service to the people of our Federation,” he added.

In its statement, Rams Trading thanked the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), and L&B Heavy Equipment for their assistance during the emergency.

The firm expressed appreciation for the assistance from its employees, customers, and the general public while further reiterating that it would continue to serve the community after 90 years in business.

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