Three Cruise Ships bring 9,455 passengers to St. Kitts in one day

Arvia accounted for the largest share of arrivals, carrying 5,305 passengers, while Adventure of the Seas and Seven Seas Splendor brought 4,150 visitors combined.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Three vessels - Arvia, Adventure of the Seas, and Seven Seas Splendor - docked in St. Kitts on the same day on Tuesday, bringing along a total of 9,455 passengers to the island.

Arvia carried the largest number of visitors at 5,305. The Adventure of the Seas came next in line with 3,543 passengers followed by the Seven Seas Splendor with 607 passengers. This brought the total of passengers visiting St. Kitts in one day to 9,455 passengers.

This added to the island’s cruise tourism activity, with thousands of visitors exploring the island’s capital, Basseterre. Moreover, the different groups of tourists had an opportunity to enjoy St. Kitts’ attractions and local culture during their port visits.

Docking of the three vessels created opportunities for local businesses. This included tour operators, taxi drivers, local vendors, and restaurants, who profited from passenger spendings.

Cruise ship visits allow small entrepreneurs and individuals within the tourism sector to promote their local products, food, excursions, and cultural experiences. The revenues generated by passengers will also help boost the economy of communities that rely on tourism-based services.

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) confirmed the arrivals and highlighted the importance of smooth port operations for handling the cruise ships.

“The arrival of these vessels further underscores St. Kitts’ position as a sought-after Caribbean cruise destination, while highlighting the importance of cruise tourism to the Federation’s economy,” shared the authority via an official Facebook post.

The authority is responsible for managing the country’s air and sea port facilities, while also supporting passenger movement. “SCASPA continues to play a vital role in facilitating cruise arrivals through safe, efficient and reliable port operations, supporting the continued growth and development of the tourism sector,” further read the post.

The cruise industry remains an important sector in the tourism economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, providing employment opportunities and contributing revenue for businesses across the Federation.