Guyana teacher Leslyn Major dies after car overturns and strikes her in Linden

Christianburg Primary School teacher Leslyn Major has died after a car reportedly overturned while overtaking a truck and struck her on Empire Drive in Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The driver was injured.

10th of October 2026

Guyana: A teacher linked to Christianburg Primary School in Linden has passed away after a vehicle allegedly lost control and struck her along Empire Drive in Amelia’s Ward.

The deceased has been identified as Leslyn Major, a former national school athlete, who has been described by residents of the community as an enthusiastic teacher and caring individual.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident took place in the afternoon when a car driven by Denisha Carmichael lost control while attempting to overtake a truck. The vehicle overturned several times before hitting Major, who was standing at the side of the road.

Carmichael reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Linden Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Major was also rushed to the hospital after the accident. However, reports indicate that she died during the preparation to move her to Georgetown for further treatment. She had reportedly suffered serious injuries to her head and other parts of her body.

The teacher was said to have been on her way to an activity marking the end of Teacher’s Week when the fatal accident occurred.

It has also been reported that the accident was recorded by CCTV cameras near the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The passing of Major has led to sadness among the people, colleagues, and members of the education community in Linden. One user commented, “This is so sad. You are not safe anywhere with these reckless drivers. My condolences to her family.”

Another person stated, “My condolences to her family, colleagues and pupils. She was a great athlete. Gone too soon. RIP.”

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