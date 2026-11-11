US Virgin Islands: 20-year-old Kerwan Warrington killed in Bordeaux shooting

US Virgin Islands: A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a fatal incident on Tuesday, in the Bordeaux area, while another man was left injured. The deceased’s identity was confirmed by his next of kin as Kerwan Warrington.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) said that the police received an emergency call at around 11:41 am on November 10, 2026, by one of the locals who reported a shooting in the area. The officers were also told that one of the victims was being taken to Myra Keating Smith Clinic for medical treatment via a private vehicle.

Another 911 call shortly after the first one reported that a second male victim was being transported to the clinic in a private vehicle. He also sustained multiple injuries, whose cause has not yet been determined. The second victim was later taken to the Roy Lester Schneider Medical Center on St. Thomas.

Despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save the second victim, he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

It has not yet been determined by the police whether the first or the second victim was Warrington. They have also not disclosed the condition of the other person who was shot during the incident.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, as police are working to determine the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

Authorities are also asking members of the public with any information on the case or the suspects to come forward. Individuals can anonymously contact the Major Crime Unit at 340-774-2211, extensions 5554 or 5556; Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by calling 911.

According to the recent homicide list, this incident marked St. John’s first homicide, while it was recorded to be the island’s 46th homicide case.