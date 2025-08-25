CARIFESTA XV Day 4 in Barbados to celebrate Caribbean storytelling through films

Film screenings on August 25, 2025, will showcase the region's rich cultural heritage, with filmmakers from across the Caribbean sharing stories in documentary, drama, and animation forms.

25th of August 2025

Barbados: The fourth day of CARIFESTA XV in Barbados will be showcasing the Caribbean’s rich storytelling heritage through a large variety of films and videos. These screenings aim to present and promote the region’s living cultures, past histories, and creative ideas across a variety of venues.

The Film Screening will take place today, August 25, 2025. From films that tell the stories in documentary form to those which take on the world stage in dramatic and animated forms, are featured in today’s line up to display the range and richness of Caribbean cinema.

Filmmakers from across the region - including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada and beyond - are coming together to share their work with the audiences eager to celebrate the authentic Caribbean voices.

The Film Screening - Schedule

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI – Cinematheque

  • The Ward Resisting Cinema (GA, 0:22:46) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica
  • Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados
  • So Who’s Coming to Dinner (PG-13, 0:31:22) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica 
  • Spotlight (PG-13, 0:31:55) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Valley Resource Centre 

  • Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas 
  • Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands 
  • Sonshine (PG, 0:15:59) – Category: Independent; Jamaica 
  • Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica 
  • Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines 
  • Becoming Djab (PG, 0:01:19) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
  • Fire and Smoke: The 2021 Eruption (GA, 0:07:57) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines 
  • A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica 
  • Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: Delegation; Barbados

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | CARIFESTA Youth Village – Barbados Community College

  • Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica 
  • It Takes a Village (PG-13, 0:11:23) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas 
  • BLV (Believe) (PG, 0:12:09) – Category: Caribbean Film Festival Showcase; Caribbean Film Festival
  • Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines 
  • Goombay Kids S04 E07 (GA, 0:22:01) – Category: Independent; Bahamas 
  • Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas 
  • Three Little Wishes (GA, 0:11:28) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands 
  • Tingum (PG, 0:13:51) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Valley Resource Centre 

  • The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing (Captions) (GA, 0:08:42) – Category: Delegation; Barbados 
  • Unbroken (GA, 0:11:38) – Category: Independent; Jamaica 
  • XE’IL – Threads of Culture, Tradition and Community (GA, 0:05:23) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago 
  • Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada 
  • Old Toy Train (GA, 0:17:57) – Category: Independent; Guyana 
  • Nassau Rock (PG, 0:19:06) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas 
  • Open Season (PG, 0:44:53) – Category: Delegation; Grenada

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI - Warner Walcott Theatre

  • Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands
  • Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
  • Sugar Dumplin (PG-13, 0:20:00) – Category: Independent; Canada
  • Between Oceans (R, 0:26:00) – Category: Independent; Guyana
  • Fortune For All (R, 1:11:22) – Category: Special Presentation; Trinidad & Tobago (Special Presentation)
  • WWT_Talkback Session (0:30:00)

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Barbados Museum & Historical Society

  • A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica
  • 21 Days (PG, 0:41:18) – Category: Delegation; St Lucia
  • A Rock and a Hard Place (R, 1:36:00) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
  • BMHS_Talkback Session (0:30:00)

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Golden Square, Freedom Park

  • Becoming Djab (PG, 0:01:19) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
  • COVID & Carnival (GA, 0:05:21) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago
  • XE’IL – Threads of Culture, Tradition and Community (GA, 0:05:23) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago
  • Laying Rope (GA, 0:06:07) – Category: Delegation; Cayman Islands
  • The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing (Captions) (GA, 0:08:42) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
  • Cohobblopot (GA, 0:10:00) – Category: Independent; Barbados
  • It Takes a Village (PG-13, 0:11:23) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
  • Views from the Middle (GA, 0:16:47) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines
  • Rhizome (GA, 0:19:27) – Category: Independent; Guadeloupe (France)
  • Raizal: The Jamaica Connection (GA, 0:20:00) – Category: Independent; Colombia & Jamaica
  • Open Season (PG, 0:44:53) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

A nail-biting experience at the Stade de France as Rajindra Campbell wrote his name in the history, to be remembered for becoming the first Jamaican man to win an Olympic medal in throwing event.

Jamaica: Rajindra Campbell secure historic silver in Men’s shotput at Paris Olympics

5th of August 2024

Four people arrested for possessing illegal weapon in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Four arrested for possessing illegal weapon in Montego Bay, Jamaica

3rd of April 2024

India and Maldives Strengthen Ties: Key agreements signed on connectivity, infrastructure

India and Maldives Strengthen Ties: Key agreements signed on connectivity, infrastructure

5th of June 2023

India & Egypt to strengthen strategic partnership, assures PM Narendra Modi

India & Egypt to strengthen strategic partnership, assures PM Narendra Modi

26th of January 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Government revised timings of COVID vaccination centres

23rd of October 2021

4 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Antigua and Barbuda

New changes in mass vaccination leads to reduction of crowd in South Trinidad

11th of June 2021

Saint Lucia to welcome 7 cruise ships all in one day, expecting 6524 passengers

6th of February 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: UNC questions timing of PNM’s $250M loan from Scotiabank

13th of April 2025