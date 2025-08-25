CARIFESTA XV Day 4 in Barbados to celebrate Caribbean storytelling through films

Film screenings on August 25, 2025, will showcase the region's rich cultural heritage, with filmmakers from across the Caribbean sharing stories in documentary, drama, and animation forms.

Barbados: The fourth day of CARIFESTA XV in Barbados will be showcasing the Caribbean’s rich storytelling heritage through a large variety of films and videos. These screenings aim to present and promote the region’s living cultures, past histories, and creative ideas across a variety of venues.

The Film Screening will take place today, August 25, 2025. From films that tell the stories in documentary form to those which take on the world stage in dramatic and animated forms, are featured in today’s line up to display the range and richness of Caribbean cinema.

Filmmakers from across the region - including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada and beyond - are coming together to share their work with the audiences eager to celebrate the authentic Caribbean voices.

The Film Screening - Schedule

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI – Cinematheque

The Ward Resisting Cinema (GA, 0:22:46) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica

Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados

So Who’s Coming to Dinner (PG-13, 0:31:22) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica

Spotlight (PG-13, 0:31:55) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Valley Resource Centre

Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands

Sonshine (PG, 0:15:59) – Category: Independent; Jamaica

Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica

Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines

Becoming Djab (PG, 0:01:19) – Category: Delegation; Grenada

Fire and Smoke: The 2021 Eruption (GA, 0:07:57) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines

A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica

Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: Delegation; Barbados

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | CARIFESTA Youth Village – Barbados Community College

Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica

It Takes a Village (PG-13, 0:11:23) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

BLV (Believe) (PG, 0:12:09) – Category: Caribbean Film Festival Showcase; Caribbean Film Festival

Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines

Goombay Kids S04 E07 (GA, 0:22:01) – Category: Independent; Bahamas

Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

Three Little Wishes (GA, 0:11:28) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands

Tingum (PG, 0:13:51) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing (Captions) (GA, 0:08:42) – Category: Delegation; Barbados

Unbroken (GA, 0:11:38) – Category: Independent; Jamaica

XE’IL – Threads of Culture, Tradition and Community (GA, 0:05:23) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago

Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada

Old Toy Train (GA, 0:17:57) – Category: Independent; Guyana

Nassau Rock (PG, 0:19:06) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas

Open Season (PG, 0:44:53) – Category: Delegation; Grenada

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI - Warner Walcott Theatre

Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands

Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada

Sugar Dumplin (PG-13, 0:20:00) – Category: Independent; Canada

Between Oceans (R, 0:26:00) – Category: Independent; Guyana

Fortune For All (R, 1:11:22) – Category: Special Presentation; Trinidad & Tobago (Special Presentation)

WWT_Talkback Session (0:30:00)

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Barbados Museum & Historical Society

A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica

21 Days (PG, 0:41:18) – Category: Delegation; St Lucia

A Rock and a Hard Place (R, 1:36:00) – Category: Delegation; Barbados

BMHS_Talkback Session (0:30:00)

6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Golden Square, Freedom Park