CARIFESTA XV Day 4 in Barbados to celebrate Caribbean storytelling through films
Film screenings on August 25, 2025, will showcase the region's rich cultural heritage, with filmmakers from across the Caribbean sharing stories in documentary, drama, and animation forms.
25th of August 2025
Barbados: The fourth day of CARIFESTA XV in Barbados will be showcasing the Caribbean’s rich storytelling heritage through a large variety of films and videos. These screenings aim to present and promote the region’s living cultures, past histories, and creative ideas across a variety of venues.
The Film Screening will take place today, August 25, 2025. From films that tell the stories in documentary form to those which take on the world stage in dramatic and animated forms, are featured in today’s line up to display the range and richness of Caribbean cinema.
Filmmakers from across the region - including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada and beyond - are coming together to share their work with the audiences eager to celebrate the authentic Caribbean voices.
The Film Screening - Schedule
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI – Cinematheque
- The Ward Resisting Cinema (GA, 0:22:46) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica
- Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados
- So Who’s Coming to Dinner (PG-13, 0:31:22) – Category: UWI CARIMAC; Jamaica
- Spotlight (PG-13, 0:31:55) – Category: UWI - EBCCI; Barbados
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Valley Resource Centre
- Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
- Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands
- Sonshine (PG, 0:15:59) – Category: Independent; Jamaica
- Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica
- Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines
- Becoming Djab (PG, 0:01:19) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
- Fire and Smoke: The 2021 Eruption (GA, 0:07:57) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines
- A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica
- Beneath the Dock (PG, 0:25:30) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | CARIFESTA Youth Village – Barbados Community College
- Heartbeat of Waitukubuli (GA, 0:04:53) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica
- It Takes a Village (PG-13, 0:11:23) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
- BLV (Believe) (PG, 0:12:09) – Category: Caribbean Film Festival Showcase; Caribbean Film Festival
- Cartman (PG, 0:20:59) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines
- Goombay Kids S04 E07 (GA, 0:22:01) – Category: Independent; Bahamas
- Goombay Kids S03 E05 (GA, 0:22:04) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
- Three Little Wishes (GA, 0:11:28) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands
- Tingum (PG, 0:13:51) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Valley Resource Centre
- The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing (Captions) (GA, 0:08:42) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
- Unbroken (GA, 0:11:38) – Category: Independent; Jamaica
- XE’IL – Threads of Culture, Tradition and Community (GA, 0:05:23) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago
- Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
- Old Toy Train (GA, 0:17:57) – Category: Independent; Guyana
- Nassau Rock (PG, 0:19:06) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
- Open Season (PG, 0:44:53) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | UWI, EBCCI - Warner Walcott Theatre
- Undefined (PG, 0:09:24) – Category: Delegation; British Virgin Islands
- Jonah (PG-13, 0:17:41) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
- Sugar Dumplin (PG-13, 0:20:00) – Category: Independent; Canada
- Between Oceans (R, 0:26:00) – Category: Independent; Guyana
- Fortune For All (R, 1:11:22) – Category: Special Presentation; Trinidad & Tobago (Special Presentation)
- WWT_Talkback Session (0:30:00)
6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Barbados Museum & Historical Society
- A Shade of Indigo (PG, 0:06:33) – Category: Delegation; Jamaica
- 21 Days (PG, 0:41:18) – Category: Delegation; St Lucia
- A Rock and a Hard Place (R, 1:36:00) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
- BMHS_Talkback Session (0:30:00)
6:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Golden Square, Freedom Park
- Becoming Djab (PG, 0:01:19) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
- COVID & Carnival (GA, 0:05:21) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago
- XE’IL – Threads of Culture, Tradition and Community (GA, 0:05:23) – Category: Independent; Trinidad & Tobago
- Laying Rope (GA, 0:06:07) – Category: Delegation; Cayman Islands
- The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing (Captions) (GA, 0:08:42) – Category: Delegation; Barbados
- Cohobblopot (GA, 0:10:00) – Category: Independent; Barbados
- It Takes a Village (PG-13, 0:11:23) – Category: Delegation; Bahamas
- Views from the Middle (GA, 0:16:47) – Category: Delegation; St Vincent & The Grenadines
- Rhizome (GA, 0:19:27) – Category: Independent; Guadeloupe (France)
- Raizal: The Jamaica Connection (GA, 0:20:00) – Category: Independent; Colombia & Jamaica
- Open Season (PG, 0:44:53) – Category: Delegation; Grenada
