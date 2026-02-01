Police investigate two separate rape cases involving young women in Trinidad

Police reported that just after midnight on January 25, an 18-year-old woman, allegedly intoxicated, was walking alone along Enterprise Street in Chaguanas.

Trinidad and Tobago: An 18-year-old female in Enterprise and a 20-year-old girl in La Brea were raped over the weekend of January 24-25, in two different and separate incidents, prompting a police investigation.

According to police reports, the officers received a report on January 25 that around 12.30 a.m., an 18-year-old female victim who was under the influence of alcohol was walking alone along Enterprise Street, Chaguanas.

She was suddenly approached by the suspect, who identified himself as “Malcolm” and asked the victim to accompany him to his home, to which the drunk woman agreed.

On arrival, the man took her inside his house, where he had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

Following which, the female victim formally made a report on the same day, where she told the officers about the incident while describing the suspect as “A slim-built African descent man with dark complexion and approximately five feet, six inches tall." Also, at the time of the incident, the man was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Reacting to this, the officers launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the matter, but just few hours later, at around 5.30 p.m., the officers heard about the second rape incident.

Where on January 24, around 11:30 a.m., a 20-year-old girl was raped by her stepfather at their home, at La Brea, when she was changing her clothes in her mother’s bedroom.

But on January 25, at around 5.30 p.m., she reported the incident to the police officers of La Brea Police Station, that when she was changing her clothes, her step father entered the room and sexually assaulted her.

Responding to this, officers took the female victim to the Siparia District Health Facility for a medical examination, where the initial medical reports stated no visible marks of external injuries but noted internal bleeding and abrasions, probably caused by inserting a sharp object.

Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the matter of both the cases and are accompanying the female victims. Authorities stated that no arrests have been made yet, as both the suspects of the cases are on the run.