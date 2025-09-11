Police investigate brutal death of Sharon Ashton in Kingstown, suspect domestic violence

Residents of the Long Wall area were left in shock after news spread of a violent killing inside a home on Wednesday morning.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, whose body was found in her home, in Long Wall, Kingstown. It was discovered shortly after 11:00 am on Wednesday morning, September 10, 2025.

According to the local police authorities, the woman sustained multiple chop wounds, suggesting a brutal attack. The identity of the victim is confirmed to be Sharon Ashton. However, early information suggests a possibility that it may be a case of domestic violence.

Witnesses said they saw a man running with fresh wounds on his fingers early morning, but the information is unconfirmed. Furthermore it's not clear whether those specifics have anything to do with the murder of Ashton even though the gap in time between the two incidents coincides. There was also screaming heard by some people from nearby communities.

Ongoing police investigations

Law enforcement officers have secured the area and have started investigation into the killing. The reason why she was killed, or any details of who his killer was are currently undiscovered while police pursue leads in order to secure evidence that may potentially help them solve the case.

Police have asked people not to panic during the investigation.