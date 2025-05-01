Shocking acid attack on Guyanese schoolchildren sparks nationwide outrage

In a horrifying incident in Guyana, three students and two teachers faced an acid attack while returning home from school. This incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who have condemned the attack on these innocent children and demanded the strictest and harshest punishment for the attackers.

Who were the victims in acid attack of Guyana?

As per reports, three children and their teacher from Chateau Margot Primary School were targeted in the acid attack. The victim school children are reported to be between 4-5 years old. Notably, they were on their way to home, when two Afro-Guyanese males on a motorcycle threw a corrosive substance at them. This attack left the victims with severe injuries on their faces and other parts of their bodies.

Following the incident, the victims were immediately taken to the hospital for the medical attention. They were later visited by President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and other senior government officials, who pledged support and swift justice.

President Irfan Ali reflects pain of innocent children and women

Shedding light on increasing crime and violence in country, President Irfan Ali expressed his concern and assured that all people responsible for inflicting pain, harm, injury and damage would be prosecuted according to the law. The President emphasised on the suffering of innocent women and children, describing their pain as the worst and hardest to bear. He therefore, assured all these acid attack victims that a proper investigation will be conducted and justice would be prevailed.

Ministry of Education condemns the attack

The Ministry of Education of Guyana also expressed deep concerns regarding the incident in which pupils and teachers were injured in an acid attack. The education minister, Manickchand arranged facilities for all the acid attack victims and transported them to the hospital, where she met the affected pupils and teachers.

The Minister offered her support and remained with all the victims, as they received the necessary medical attention and care. The Ministry ensured to make continuous efforts with a vision to making Schools and their surroundings, a safe space for learning and development. She noted that any act that threatens this sanctity will not be tolerated.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted, and that appropriate action is taken. The safety and well-being of our pupils and educators remains our highest priority. We extend our thoughts and best wishes to those recovering and reaffirm our commitment to creating and maintaining safe learning environments across Guyana,” noted Ministry of Education of Guyana.