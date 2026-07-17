PM Terrance Drew Signs Book of Condolence at Venezuela Embassy

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited the Venezuelan Embassy in Basseterre to honour victims of last month’s deadly earthquakes and reaffirm St. Kitts and Nevis’ solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

17th of July 2026

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Fortlands, Basseterre, to sign the Book of Condolence in honour of the victims of last month’s devastating twin earthquakes.

The visit demonstrated the solidarity of the Government and people of St. Kitts & Nevis with Venezuela after the disaster. It claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people. It injured and displaced thousands more and caused widespread destruction and grief across the country.

Dr. Drew was received by the Acting Chargé d'Affaires ad hoc of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Rubén Mogollón Munich when he arrived at the embassy.

He conveyed the deepest sympathies of the Government and people of St. Kitts & Nevis to the Government and people of Venezuela during this period of national mourning.

He also expressed hope for strength and resilience for the affected families and communities as they continue the process of recovery and rebuilding following the disaster.

The visit highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ support for Venezuela at a time of grief and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to stand in solidarity with nations affected by tragedy.

Earlier this month, the federation joined fellow CARICOM member states and the Republic of Guyana in a regional humanitarian effort by contributing essential medical supplies and food products for the affected communities.

The announcement of this initiative was made on July 6, PM Drew described the initiative as the reflection of Caribbean unity during a time of crisis. He expressed pride in standing alongside its CARICOM partners and the Republic of Guyana.

The vessel carrying the supplies departed BK Wharf in Georgetown, Guyana, on July 7 and arrived at Port of La Guaira in Venezuela on July 12.

The shipment included 88 containers of humanitarian supplies and was received by Venezuelan officials to support the affected communities.

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