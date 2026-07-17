PM Drew Doubles Students’ Savings During ASPIRE Deposit Exercise

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew joined in an ASPIRE Savings Account Deposit Exercise held on Wednesday, July 15. The aim of this exercise was to transform financial literacy into a hands-on learning experience for students of St. Kitts & Nevis.



The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank through ASPIRE Programme. It also reflects the efforts made by the government to equip the youth of the country with knowledge, skills, and confidence to develop responsible financial habits from an early age.



The students gained their first real banking experience through this exercise as they completed deposit slips, engaged with bank tellers and also made deposits into their personal savings accounts. This helped in introducing the students to the value of saving and sound financial planning in a meaningful way.



Moreover, PM Drew personally matched each student’s deposit dollar-for dollar, up to a maximum of EC$200 per student.



For instance, if a student deposited EC$50, he/she also received an additional EC$50 from the Prime Minister, doubling the value of their savings to EC$100.



This initiative depicts the commitment of the government in order to empower the next generation, not only through education, but also by providing them the tools, opportunities, and encouragement for building a strong financial foundation for the future.



Following this event, PM Drew also expressed his views about the exercise through a social media post. He described this as the ‘greatest investment’.



“One of the greatest investments we can make is in our children, not just in their education, but in the habits and values that will serve them for a lifetime,” he stated.





Additionally, he also expressed pleasure about spending time with the students during the ASPIRE Savings Account Deposit Exercise.



He said it was inspiring to watch students complete their own deposit slips, interact with bank tellers, and make deposits into their savings accounts for the first time.



The PM also explained the importance of financial literacy, and stressed that teaching about financial literacy should not be put on hold until adulthood. Instead, “by introducing our children to saving, planning, and responsible money management from an early age, we are helping to prepare them for a future of independence and opportunity,” he noted.



He said that he was delighted to personally match each student’s deposit, dollar-for-dollar, up to EC$200 in order to encourage them even further.



“My hope is that this simple gesture reinforces the importance of saving and reminds every child that their future is worth investing in,” he noted

Dr. Drew wrote that this programme was about creating opportunities, building confidence, and ensuring that every young person in St. Kitts & Nevis has the foundation to dream bigger and achieve more. He said that he is proud of every student who participated and is looking forward to seeing the bright future they will build.