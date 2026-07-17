Liat Air launches first nonstop Guadeloupe-Montego Bay service

Jamaica: Liat Air has launched the first nonstop service between Guadeloupe and Montego Bay. The inaugural flight landed at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, on Tuesday, July 14.



The inaugural flight marks the start of a twice-weekly, year-round service operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Planning is underway to gradually grow it to daily flights as per demand.



The Liat Air flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute as its flight 561 landed in Jamaica. The passengers and crew were welcomed with live drumming and a ceremonial reception.



The flight carried 32 passengers and reportedly 23 of these passengers will be staying overnight.



Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Tova Hamilton, said that the new route is more than just connecting two destinations, but it also opens Jamaica to the French Caribbean and builds a bridge into the wider European market, while also creating more opportunities.



In her address, she said that every seat on the aircraft represents opportunities for taxi drivers, farmers, artisans and young entrepreneurs.



According to her, this connection also aligns with ‘Tourism 3.0’, which is a strategy to grow visitor numbers and ensure more Jamaicans can benefit directly from the revenue of tourism.



She further noted that the Caribbean cannot reach its full potential as a collection of isolated islands and that its strength lies in moving people, goods, and culture more freely across borders. She also welcomed the captain, crew, and passengers of the inaugural flight.



Moreover, the Chief Operating Officer of Liat Air, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, thanked the partners who helped in bringing the new air link to reality. He said that the service is not only a simple route between Guadeloupe and Montego Bay, but it is a connection between two nations.



He said that the flight will cut travel time between the islands to just a few hours instead of multiple connections, which would make it easier for families to stay close and form new business ties.



Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Vernon, also commended growth of Liat Air since its relaunch and its contribution to link Montego Bay with the rest of the region and beyond.