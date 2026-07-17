Usain Bolt donates $1.7 Million to graduates of his former Jamaican Primary School

Each of the 17 graduates received $100,000 during the school's leaving ceremony, where Bolt congratulated the students on passing their PEP examinations and urged them to continue making their families and community proud.

Jamaica: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has donated $1.7 million to the 2026 graduating class of Waldensia Primary and Infant School, his alma mater. Each of the seventeen students have received $100,000 following their successful performance in 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.



The donation from the sprinter was announced during the school’s leaving ceremony held at Waldensia Baptist Church in Trelawny, where the school’s official surprised the graduates with the news.

"Each child will be leaving here this afternoon with $100,000!," the official has been seen announcing in a video shared online, loud cheers and applause from students, parents and other attendees can also be heard in the video.

Following the ceremony, Bolt congratulated the graduates in a message which he shared on his social media handle and encouraged them to continue striving for success.

"Congrats to all 17 students from Waldensia Primary School in my hometown of Sherwood on passing their PEP [Primary Exit Profile] exams. Keep making your parents and community proud," he wrote.

Officials also say that Bolt has remained committed to support the institution ever since his athletic career took off. They described his contribution as another example of his continuous generosity towards his hometown and alma mater.

The school official further noted that Usain Bolt is not only renowned as one the greatest sprinters but also for generosity.

"His acts of kindness demonstrate that true greatness is measured not only by personal achievements but also the willingness to make a positive difference in the lives of others," the official said.

Adding to this the official said that Bolt’s compassion, humility and commitment to helping those in need continuously inspire others around the world, and remind us that success is most meaningful when it is shared with others.

Bolt’s mother, Jennifer Bolt was also present during the ceremony and helped in securing the donation for this year’s graduating class.