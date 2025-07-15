PM Terrance Drew hails Kim Collins Stadium relaunch as major sporting milestone

The stadium has reopened to the public after years of disuse.

St Kitts and Nevis: After undergoing significant renovations, the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, named after one of the nation’s best sporting icons has been officially reopened on Saturday, July 12, 2025. On the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew described the relaunch of the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium as a significant milestone in the sporting development.

This relaunch was marked by the hosting of the inaugural Exam Revenge Primary School Competition, which saw participation from schools across the federation, along with an opening ceremony which was also attended by PM Drew, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins, Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley, and Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd.

“Sincere thanks are also extended to the Hon.Samal Duggins, Minister of Sports, and his team for their hard work in preparing the stadium. After years of neglect, this Labour Administration has delivered a revitalized, internationally certified athletic facility that will serve our athletes and nation well,” said PM Drew in a post on Facebook.

At the re-opening of the renovated international certified facility, young athletes from all over the island come together to participate in the Exam Revenge Primary School Competition Exam Revenge Primary School Competition. During the event, St. Paul’s Primary School emerged as the winner in the football tournament.

PM Drew appreciates efforts by key contributors

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for Ambassador Kenneth Douglas and his team for the successful organizing of the first-ever competition. Notably, the opening of the stadium was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education. At the event, present were the members of the St Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA).

The Prime Minister further added, “We also recognize the valuable contributions of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA), the Ministry of Education, and the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, for their continued support in ensuring the success of this initiative and their unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.”

Minister Samal Duggins also shared a post on his official Facebook account and said that the reconstruction of the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium is living proof of an idea turned into action which at the same time supports the development of both the athletes and communities.

Also, he extended his warmest congratulations to St. Paul's Primary School for their victory in the Exam Revenge Primary School Competition.