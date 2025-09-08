PM Terrance Drew co-chairs historic 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit in Ethiopia focused on reparatory justice

Prime Minister Drew joined African and Caribbean leaders in Ethiopia to advance unity and reparatory justice at the 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit.

8th of September 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew co-chaired the 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit on Sunday, September 7, 2025, along with João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union. The summit gathered leaders from across the Africa and Caribbean region to strengthen ties between them. 

It was held at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and started sharp at 10:00 am (EAT). The summit had its theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent, through Reparations.”

Under this theme, discussions were held with a focus on historical justice and building a stronger future based on shared heritage. In a post shared on Facebook, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shared, “The Summit brought together African and Caribbean leaders to strengthen our shared vision of unity, justice, and development.”

Transforming history into partnership

In his opening address, PM Drew highlighted the significance of transforming their history of Atlantic Slave Trade into the Atlantic Bridge, which he described as the bridge of hope, advancement, and opportunity for the people of St Kitts and Nevis across the world. 

“What was once a devastating tragedy for our people – the Atlantic Slave Trade – should now be translated into the Atlantic Bridge, a bridge of hope, a bridge of advancement, a bridge that will ensure that our people take their rightful place in this world,” noted PM Drew.

He also added that the second summit is a new platform for the two regions to further strengthen South-South cooperation and address issues related to peace, security, climate change, and multilateral reform. PM Drew also noted that there is a need to deepen Africa-CARICOM collaborations in several sectors, such as reparations, global financial reform, climate action, education, health, trade, and cultural exchange. 

The Prime Minister also further said that the summit is a chance to work towards the 2024 AU-CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding, which is centered on more interactions with people of African Descent. Moreover, it prioritizes stronger economic cooperation between the two regions and closer connections among the citizens.

Further, he lauded Afreximbank, which is led by Professor Benedict Oramah, and other African leaders, for their support and initiatives in trade, investment, and cultural cooperation between Africa and Caribbean.

George Henry

