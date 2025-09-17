PM Skerrit extends birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi, emphasizes stronger ties with India

PM Skerrit lauded PM Modi’s leadership and reaffirmed Dominica’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations built on healthcare, trade, and development cooperation.

17th of September 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He underscored the deep and growing ties between the two nations, describing the relationship as “warm and very friendly.” He lauded India’s Prime Minister as a great leader, statesman, and the leading voice of the south in the world.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also reflected Dominica’s recent engagement with India, which included his meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the margins of the second India-CARICOM summit which was held in Guyana last year. Dominica also presented its highest national award - Dominica Award of Honor - to PM Modi for his assistance during the global COVID-19 pandemic and has been supporting the development of Dominica and in growing its international relations. 

The government of India sent over 70,000 doses of Astrazeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine to Dominica as part of its “Vaccine Maitri Initiative." This made the island nation the first recipient of the vaccines, after which many other Caribbean regions also received these. 

The award highlighted PM Modi’s legacy, recognizing his contributions to healthcare development, and helping vulnerable nations in the fight against climate change. 

The prime minister of Dominica also visited India last year in October, where he engaged with several foreign affairs officials of India and held discussions related to trade, healthcare, technology partnerships, and fostering strong bilateral cooperations between the two nations. 

A partnership rooted in mutual respect

The world needs Prime Minister Modi’s leadership now more than ever,” stated PM Skerrit, reinstating his commitment to further strengthen cooperation between Dominica and India. He concluded his address by sharing his best regards to PM Modi and the people of India. 

The message highlighted the strong relationship between the Caribbean country and India, which is built on solidarity, mutual respect and a shared development vision. 

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1981. India's Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Dominica's Division of Agriculture have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of education and research in agriculture and related areas in October 2011.

Latest

George Henry

