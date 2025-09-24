PM Skerrit appoints legally blind advocate Loik Charles as special assistant for youth and disability affairs

Prime Minister Skerrit announced the appointment on his official Facebook page, praising Loik Charles as an exceptionally talented individual with great potential.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the appointment of a new Special Assistant in his office on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. This new position will focus on improving matters of youth and disability. The Prime Minister of Dominica shared the news of his meeting with Loik Charles, a young Dominican who is legally blind.

“Today, I met with a young man, Loik Charles, who is legally blind; he is an exceptionally talented Dominican with huge potential,” noted PM Skerrit.

The details of the appointment was shared by him on Tuesday, on his official Facebook page. He described Charles as an exceptionally talented individual with potential to achieve great heights.

Loik is a young, business-oriented, visually impaired student from the small Caribbean island of Dominica, which also is called the Nature Island of the World. In academics, he has excelled in academics and has good listening and learning skills.

In the past, many obstacles were present in his educational journey, yet is always looking for ways to bring new and innovative ways to create more opportunities for others in the visually impaired community, particularly in the world of technology.

Loik Charles will officially join the office and start working on October 1, 2025. He will serve in the Office of the Prime Minister and he will bring attention to issues that affect young people and persons with disabilities.

His appointment as the new Special Assistant in the Prime Minister's office will help him achieve his goal of improving the lives of other visually challenged people of Dominica and beyond.

It is to be noted that this announcement proved to be highly significant as it was shared on the same day as the International Day of Sign Languages, celebrated during the International Week of the Deaf.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that the appointment is a key step in creating a more inclusive society. He encouraged everyone to congratulate Loik Charles and support him in his new role.