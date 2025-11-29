PM Roosevelt Skerrit reviews major road, housing and school upgrades in Southern Dominica

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit several key ongoing infrastructure projects in Southern Dominica, highlighting the government’s dedication to strengthen the physical structure of the nation and improve the quality of life of the people. These projects are a part of the larger framework to enhance Dominica’s climate resilience.

Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Upgrade

PM Skerrit toured the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project, which is an 11 km stretch of road being improved for better safety and reliability for local commuters. The upgrades under this project include climate resistant bridges, improved drainage systems, and slope stabilization measures.

The improved road will ensure enhancement of travel experiences of both the locals and visitors. It also focuses on improving connection between communities in the south of Dominica. Improved roads and bridges will also benefit local businesses, expand tourism, and improve daily commutes.

Bellevue Chopin Primary School

During the visit, Prime Minister Skerrit also toured the renovations at Bellevue Chopin Primary School. These were done as part of a larger initiative to renew the schools’ infrastructure and to provide better learning environments for the students.

The upgrades are a part of a wide-scale effort to modernize school structures across the island and create safer and more comfortable settings to learn.

Grand Bay Housing Development

In addition to large infrastructural development, the government is also continuously working on providing better housing solutions. Prime Minister Skerrit also paid a visit to the Grand Bay Housing Development project, under which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is constructing new homes for the families who lost their homes to Hurricane Maria. These houses are more resistant to climate changes, including category 5 storms.

South-Mitchum Bridge Project

The Prime Minister also visited the South-Mitchum Bridge project, which is getting reinforcement to improve its performance in extreme weather and also enhance the safety of area residents.

Ongoing development efforts

Prime Minister Skerrit reported on the government’s ongoing investment in infrastructure. He highlighted the progress which he shared with the public and said that these projects are very important for the future growth of Dominica.