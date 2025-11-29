PM Roosevelt Skerrit reviews major road, housing and school upgrades in Southern Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit toured key climate-resilient infrastructure projects in Southern Dominica, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening communities and improving quality of life.

29th of November 2025

Dominica:  Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit several key ongoing infrastructure projects in Southern Dominica, highlighting the government’s dedication to strengthen the physical structure of the nation and improve the quality of life of the people. These projects are a part of the larger framework to enhance Dominica’s climate resilience.

Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Upgrade

PM Skerrit toured the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project, which is an 11 km stretch of road being improved for better safety and reliability for local commuters. The upgrades under this project include climate resistant bridges, improved drainage systems, and slope stabilization measures.

The improved road will ensure enhancement of travel experiences of both the locals and visitors. It also focuses on improving connection between communities in the south of Dominica. Improved roads and bridges will also benefit local businesses, expand tourism, and improve daily commutes.

Bellevue Chopin Primary School

During the visit, Prime Minister Skerrit also toured the renovations at Bellevue Chopin Primary School. These were done as part of a larger initiative to renew the schools’ infrastructure and to provide better learning environments for the students. 

The upgrades are a part of a wide-scale effort to modernize school structures across the island and create safer and more comfortable settings to learn.

Grand Bay Housing Development

In addition to large infrastructural development, the government is also continuously working on providing better housing solutions. Prime Minister Skerrit also paid a visit to the Grand Bay Housing Development project, under which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is constructing new homes for the families who lost their homes to Hurricane Maria. These houses are more resistant to climate changes, including category 5 storms.

South-Mitchum Bridge Project

The Prime Minister also visited the South-Mitchum Bridge project, which is getting reinforcement to improve its performance in extreme weather and also enhance the safety of area residents.

Ongoing development efforts

Prime Minister Skerrit reported on the government’s ongoing investment in infrastructure. He highlighted the progress which he shared with the public and said that these projects are very important for the future growth of Dominica.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

From right : Ingrid Seebaran,, Violet Roopchand, Arrianne McKenzie, Christiana Ferreria. Picture Credits : Google Images

Caribbean Four Ball Golf Championships 2023: Major Highlights

23rd of October 2023

Nathalia Walsh, festival and Events Manager of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), spoke highly of the 23rd edition of the World Creole Music Festival. image credits: google images

Dominica: Last chance to grab World Creole Music Festival tickets at a discounted price

7th of September 2023

Guyana: Ministry of Labour organises Workplace Safety Programme at Mahdia District Hospital

Guyana: Ministry of Labour organises Workplace Safety Programme at Mahdia District Hospital

19th of July 2023

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit discusses ways to enhance education system with principals || Picture Courtesy: Government of Dominica (Facebook)

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit discusses ways to enhance education system with principals

9th of May 2023

Weather Update: NEMO advises TS Fiona is expected to cause sea swells

Weather Update: NEMO advises Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to cause sea swells

17th of September 2022

Consortium of banks acquire CIBC First Caribbean banks

20th of October 2021

4-Month-Old Mekairi Edwards dies in Head-On Collision in St Kitts

13th of January 2025

CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett outlines plans for inclusive regional integration at 48th CARICOM Meeting

26th of February 2025