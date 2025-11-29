PM Roosevelt Skerrit reviews major road, housing and school upgrades in Southern Dominica
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit toured key climate-resilient infrastructure projects in Southern Dominica, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening communities and improving quality of life.
29th of November 2025
Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit several key ongoing infrastructure projects in Southern Dominica, highlighting the government’s dedication to strengthen the physical structure of the nation and improve the quality of life of the people. These projects are a part of the larger framework to enhance Dominica’s climate resilience.
Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Upgrade
PM Skerrit toured the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project, which is an 11 km stretch of road being improved for better safety and reliability for local commuters. The upgrades under this project include climate resistant bridges, improved drainage systems, and slope stabilization measures.
The improved road will ensure enhancement of travel experiences of both the locals and visitors. It also focuses on improving connection between communities in the south of Dominica. Improved roads and bridges will also benefit local businesses, expand tourism, and improve daily commutes.
Bellevue Chopin Primary School
During the visit, Prime Minister Skerrit also toured the renovations at Bellevue Chopin Primary School. These were done as part of a larger initiative to renew the schools’ infrastructure and to provide better learning environments for the students.
The upgrades are a part of a wide-scale effort to modernize school structures across the island and create safer and more comfortable settings to learn.
Grand Bay Housing Development
In addition to large infrastructural development, the government is also continuously working on providing better housing solutions. Prime Minister Skerrit also paid a visit to the Grand Bay Housing Development project, under which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is constructing new homes for the families who lost their homes to Hurricane Maria. These houses are more resistant to climate changes, including category 5 storms.
South-Mitchum Bridge Project
The Prime Minister also visited the South-Mitchum Bridge project, which is getting reinforcement to improve its performance in extreme weather and also enhance the safety of area residents.
Ongoing development efforts
Prime Minister Skerrit reported on the government’s ongoing investment in infrastructure. He highlighted the progress which he shared with the public and said that these projects are very important for the future growth of Dominica.
Latest
- Belize City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Sponsored by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Holiday Season
-
PM Roosevelt Skerrit reviews major road, housing and school upgrades in Southern Dominica
-
BBC Travel names Dominica as "Best Caribbean Holiday Destination" for 2025
-
Polling Survey 2025: Massive victory projected for Saint Lucia Labour Party, UWP trailing behind
-
Dr Godwin Friday wins St Vincent and the Grenadines 2025 Elections, ends 25-year ULP rule
Related Articles
23rd of October 2023
7th of September 2023
17th of September 2022
20th of October 2021
13th of January 2025