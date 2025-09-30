PM Roosevelt Skerrit provides key national updates on free movement, CBI programme, salary increases

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted a series of national updates during a press conference on September 29, 2025. During the briefing, he also spoke on matters that directly affect the citizens of Dominica and the diaspora community.

It included land title distribution, electoral reform, and large-scale infrastructure projects, international relations, progress on electoral reform, and detailed report on ongoing developments in the Roseau Enhancement Project. PM Skerrit also addressed the UK’s new visa-free restrictions on Dominicans, regional security cooperation, and investments in sports and youth facilities.

Crime and Security

The Prime Minister said that the government has put in place robust measures to fight against violent crime. This includes actions against the illegal use of firearms, expanding police resources, and investing in better training and technology.

He stressed that crime prevention is a social issue which is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of parents, churches, schools, businesses and civil society, to provide the necessary guidance to youth and reject violence.

Free Movement of CARICOM Nationals

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that Dominica will join the full free movement of CARICOM nationals as of October 1, 2025. Dominica will join Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Belize in this initiative. This initiative allows citizens of the participating states to live, work, and reside without issues related to residency or work permits. Also included in this initiative is the right to primary and secondary education, and emergency healthcare services.

PM Skerrit said that the initiative will remove unnecessary barriers, enhance regional unity, and create more opportunities for the citizens across the Caribbean. He assured the public that security structures and vetting processes will remain strong to address concerns of migration and job competition.

Eastern Caribbean CBI Regulatory Authority

The Prime Minister of Dominica also said the OECS member states with CBI programmes have signed an agreement to establish the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Regulatory Authority. These nations include Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, and Grenada. This step is expected to improve credibility, transparency and sustainability of the CBI programmes and align them with global standards.

The new independent body will develop and implement the same standards in all participating states, monitor agents, developers, promoters, and due diligence providers, conduct audits and issue directives, and will maintain a centralized regional database, operated by IMPACS to improve intelligence sharing and compliance with international standards

Salary increase for public officers and teachers

The Prime Minister also shared the agreement reached between the Dominica Public Service Union, the Dominica Association of Teachers, and the Police Welfare Association, regarding salary increases.

Both teachers and police forces will benefit from an 8% increase in salaries between 2024 to 2027:- 3% in 2024–25, 2% in 2025-26, and 3% in 2026-27. Teachers will receive new grants, including a resource grant for purchasing classroom supplies.

In addition to this, Back pay for public officials and teachers amounting to over $4 million will be distributed in October and November, with back pay for police officers to be issued in May 2025.