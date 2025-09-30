St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria announce historic visa-free agreement

The AfriCaribbean Investment Summit in March 2025 played a key role in finalizing the visa-free agreement between St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have announced visa-free access to grow the political relationship between the two countries. This agreement is a great step forward for both countries as they work closely together to improve their bilateral relations and unite their people.

After a series of year-long discussions between Prime Minister Drew and President Bola Tinubu, the AfriCaribbean Investment Summit (AACIS) held earlier this year in March 2025 in Abuja, played a key role in facilitating this agreement. This effort was led by Aisha Maina the managing director of Abuja-based Aquarian Consult Limited (ACL).

This initiative was first taken by St Kitts and Nevis, which had previously allowed Nigerian citizens to enter the country without a visa, as Nigeria now reciprocated the gesture by granting the same privilege for St Kitts and Nevis citizens. Upon this agreement, St Kitts and Nevis became the first non- African country outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to have such a privilege.

According to Maina, St Kitts and Nevis citizens holding official, ordinary or diplomatic passports are permitted to enter Nigeria for a duration of ninety-day stay without a visa, provided they meet standard entry requirements such as a valid passport, proof of onward travel, and completion of arrival documentation. Prime Minister Drew has expressed this as a ‘symbolic and practical step’ in reconnecting the people of both nations.

Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Ties

Both countries are playing a very strategic role as they work to close the distance between the Caribbean and Africa. For St Kitts and Nevis, it is more than just facilitating travel; it is the development of trade, educational and cultural exchange which will benefit the present and future generations.

St Kitts and Nevis is increasing its diplomatic presence and growing its space on the African map. It is anticipated that Nigerian companies are expected to benefit directly from not only freer access into the Caribbean, but also to use St Kitts and Nevis as a platform for accessing other CARICOM countries.

The visa-free policy between St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria has been effective since September 26, 2025, with both countries creating a framework for a better future.