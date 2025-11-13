PM Drew heads to Taiwan to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation

The visit highlights the strong partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to mutual growth.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew arrived in the Republic of China (Taiwan) for an official trip to improve diplomatic ties and expand cooperation across key areas of development. This landmark visit marks another milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two countries which is based on mutual respect and shared goals.

Upon arriving at the Taoyuan International Airport, PM Drew and his delegations were greeted by Chia-lung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis appreciated the warm welcome they received and reflected on the great friendship between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, which they have maintained and grown for over the past four decades.

The Prime Minister once again reaffirmed his government’s support for Taiwan’s effort to take part in the global community, highlighting Taiwan’s continuous contributions toward peace, progress and innovation. “Looking ahead to a productive week in the Republic of China (Taiwan), where our delegation will engage partners across government, industry, and education. Honoured to begin this visit with such warm hospitality,” shared PM Drew through an official Facebook post.

During his remarks, PM Drew highlighted Taiwan’s achievements in technology, innovation, science, and education, stating that St Kitts and Nevis are continuing to learn from them as they move forward with their own sustainable growth. He also emphasized the importance of continued exchanges in culture, education and human development, which have been a great element in improving the relationship between the two peoples.

He described his visit as a new chance to renew a partnership based on mutual respect and collaboration. Prime Minister Drew also said that Taiwan was among the first to support St Kitts and Nevis after its Independence, with their relationship growing into one of trust and shared purpose over the years.

Also, PM Drew is expected to attend several bilateral meetings with the delegates of Taiwan during his visit and explore new areas of cooperation in health, education, technology, agriculture, and sustainable development.