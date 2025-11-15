Ocean Oasis Hotel opens in Dominica

In his address, the Prime Minister recalled his early talks with Capitolin, noting that the developer consistently envisioned creating a world-class coastal hotel in Dominica.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, together with developers and citizens, attended the official opening of the Ocean Oasis Hotel, describing the new addition as a sign of great confidence in Dominica’s future. He said that the hotel is a symbol of progress, resilience and national pride, with developer Floyd Capitolin’s determination playing a large role in bringing the project from idea to reality.

PM Skerrit further said that Capitolin displayed great passion and commitment which is visible in the high-quality finished project.

Prime Minister Skerrit stated that with each new development, Dominica moves one step forward to achieve national growth. He said that the Ocean Oasis Hotel is a sign of confidence in the economy, people, and the country’s overall direction. He also highlighted that national progress is a shared responsibility of the government, investors, entrepreneurs, and citizens, who have faith in the nation’s potential.

He encouraged Dominicans - contractors, small business owners, farmers, and young innovators,, to see this project as a model of what can be achieved through hard work and ambition. PM Skerrit also said that opportunities are available for all those who are dedicated to the cause of the country’s development.

The Prime Minister presented the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme as an important step for the development of several projects, which include the Ocean Oasis. He stressed that the programme is a key player in the achievement of the national goals, including infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism and small business growth. He reaffirmed the governments’ dedication to maintain transparency and high standards in the CBI industry.

PM Skerrit underscored that the hotel has been a success and has brought many economic benefits. Many jobs were created during construction and even more opportunities have opened in hospitality, transport, agriculture, the creative sector and tourism services now that the hotel has opened.

He lauded the developers for their investment in the training and placement of local workers, saying that investing into people is the most meaningful contribution that any investor can make. Also, Dominica is entering a period of great progress, with projects such as the international airport, geothermal energy development and the Roseau Enhancement Project moving ahead.

In his final remarks, the Prime Minister of Dominica urged the citizens to reflect and honor the national successes. He noted that they use their talents wisely, form alliances, and present new ideas to help Dominica grow. PM Skerrit also noted that when Dominicans work together and have faith in their collective strength, the country can achieve many new great things.

Prime Minister Skerrit paid tribute to Floyd Capitolin for his vision and also assured the public that the government is dedicated to creating chances for all citizens as Dominica moves forward into a more prosperous future.