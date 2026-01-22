PM Mia Mottley rallies Barbadians to register and vote as snap elections approach

PM Mottley called on citizens to check the voter list before the upcoming snap elections, urging everyone to register by Monday to ensure their vote counts.

22nd of January 2026

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley organized a Barbados Labour Party picnic and rally at Checker Hall in St Lucy, which took place at Checker Hall in St Lucy. This event took place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 and marked the observation of Errol Barrow Day. 

During the campaign, PM Mottley called the citizens to register themselves to vote for the upcoming general elections. She asked them to check the voters’ list by testing ebc.gov.bb with their ID number. If a person’s name is not present she advised them to go to the Electoral and Boundaries Commission or a BLP campaign office for help.

“We have until Monday to ensure that your names are on the list. If you don’t know, pick up your phone and text ebc.gov.bb and put in your ID number in the box, and if you are registered your name will come up,” noted PM Mottley. 

The leader of Barbados also advised the citizens to stay alert about the voting process.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Barbadians to go out and vote on election day. She said that every vote counts despite the BLP's large margin victory. 

“We need your vote, we need your permission. That is what a mandate is,” she stated.

Snap Elections and Strong Public Support

The leader of Barbados announced the closure of parliament and snap elections during a Barbados Labour Party (BLP) nomination meeting at Westbury Primary School. The elections will be held a year prior to its due time in 2027. The nomination day will take place on January 27, with general elections set for February 11.

The Prime Minister of Barbados said that she will be campaigning all across the island until the elections, along with the party's other 29 candidates. She said that the campaigns for the general elections 2026 have now officially started.

Political analyst predicts Mottley's win

Regional pollster and political analyst, Peter Wickham, also expressed his belief in BLP’s victory in the general elections 2026 due to strong political support. “My sense is that Prime Minister Mottley has intelligence suggesting she can win now,” he said during an interview with the Antigua News.

