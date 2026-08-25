Oblique Seville wins Silesia Diamond League 100m in record 9.83 seconds

Jamaica: Sprinter Oblique Seville maintained his good form for the season by winning the men's 100m event at the Silesia Diamond League held in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday. He won the race in a time of 9.83 seconds.



The World Champion also broke the meet record while becoming the first-ever Jamaican winner of the event. His victory added to a season that has already seen him produce a world-leading 9.82 seconds at Jamaica’s National Championships in June.



Kenny Bednarek from the United States came second in 9.87 seconds. Seville matched Bednarek for the first 70 meters, but then managed to pull away near the end.



Christian Coleman, who also represented America, came in third place with a time of 9.93. The Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi secured the fourth place in 9.94. The race ended with all nine finalists crossing the finish line in under 10 seconds.



Oblique Seville won the men’s 100m world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo with a personal best time of 9.77 seconds.



Ackeem Blake of Jamaica failed to qualify for the final as he finished seventh in his heat with a time of 10.26 seconds.



He is set to compete in Zurich on Thursday, while preparing for the Ultimate Championships. Speaking to the press after the event, the Jamaican sprinter said, “I am in pretty good shape and feeling proud about the win. I am in great shape for the Ultimate Championships.”



Another record was set for the 100 meters run in Silesia. This was only the second major championship 100m final in which all competitors completed their runs in less than 10 seconds since the Olympic 100m men's final in Paris in 2024.