Minister Isalean Phillip highlights social protection amid climate change during GSIS Forum

St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of State responsible for Social Development, Isalean Phillip, provided attendees with some highlights on the matter at the forum, a pre-event of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS). The day two of the Island Youth Forum at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Monday, May 26, held discussions centered around how the health and social protection systems have been affected by climate change and the impact that being socially vulnerable will have as a result of the changes in the environment.

The Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS) is taking place in the twin-island Federation from May 27 to May 29, 2025, with local, regional and international attendees. The minister delivered a keynote address on the issue prior to a panel discussion.

During her address, Minister Phillip stated that climate change is a very real, serious threat that increases their collective vulnerability to disaster and shock. She further added that each individual and sub-groups in a society have their own experiences and the meeting point of climate change and social vulnerability requires innovative strategies to achieve solutions that appeal to such a wide range of the human population.

In addition, Minister Phillip said, “Each of these identifiers: income, age, ability, geography, gender, and health are key determinants of social vulnerability. And the beauty of humanity is that any one person can assume multiple identifiers that intersect to increase their vulnerability to shock.”

Addressing the youth at the forum, the Minister of State asked them to grow their voice and confidence. “I implore you to use forums and opportunities like these to really listen, to think critically, to ask questions and engage with experts and professionals who have made time to network with you“ stated Minister Phillip.

Also, the Minister of State said that they also need to have a bigger picture and look further than the narrow parameters of climate change, urging participants to also consider the resilience of small island states in a wider sense.

Moreover, Minister Phillip encouraged the participants to give some consideration to resilience when they are talking about small island states, apart from the concentration on climate change.

Notably, other non-climatic shocks, such as trade wars, global pandemics, world wars, geopolitics, also endanger their socio-economic stability and resilience as highlighted by the Minister Phillip.

She further quoted that the government of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will continue in its commitment to engaging youth in a very meaningful manner and ensuring they have a voice, a place at the decision-making table and avenues through which they can access opportunities to develop leadership skills and grow and develop their independent, self-empowerment.