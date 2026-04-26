Man shot dead at Nassau gated community near Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found with gunshot wounds next to a Ford Taurus on Coral Road, reviewing CCTV footage and canvassing the area for witnesses.

Bahamas: A 55-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday, April 23, at around 10:00 p.m., at a residence within a gated community on Coral Road, located just off West Bay Street near the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort. The authorities are probing the matter and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police reports, the officers received an anonymous call from a person who reported them about the man lying motionless on the ground next to a Ford Taurus at a white-and-yellow house on Thursday, following which the officers immediately dispatched to the scene.

On arrival at the scene, the officers attached to the Royal Bahamas Police Force discovered an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds, who was officially pronounced dead by the medical officers at the scene.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and immediately canvassed the area to gather evidence related to the shooting. The investigators are also reviewing the CCTV footage of the area to find the suspects responsible for the shooting incident.

During the initial, the local people of the area told the investigators that shortly after the gunfire a dark-coloured SUV was seen fleeing the area eastbound on West Bay Street at a high rate of speed. Some locals also told the investigators that the victim is Mario Fox, however this has not been officially confirmed by any of the authorities.

Authorities further stated that officers are actively investigating the matter and are trying to identify the victim as well as the suspects. The officials urged the people with information to come forward and help the authorities to find the suspects.

The incident has shocked the community as many people took to Facebook to express or share their feelings as one of the users named Annshee commented “Condolences to the family who may be grieving for the loss of their family member,” while another said “What is wrong with the people, they are so easily killing or murdering someone without even caring about their life and future.”

No further information about the shooting and about the victim’s identity has been disclosed by the officers as they are still probing the matter.