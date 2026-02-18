Man injured in Belize City shooting, one detained

James Saldano was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Basra and George Streets in Belize City, where police recovered several spent shells and detained one person as investigations continue.

Belize: A shooting took place in Belize City on Wednesday evening, at the intersection of Basra and George Streets, resulting in the injury of one person. The area is believed to be George Street Gang’s territory. According to police, the shooting took place before 5 pm.

During the incident, one person identified as James Saldano was hit by a bullet. The police believe that he was not the actual target. He was immediately rushed to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of now, the authorities have released no statement about his condition.

The official police reports also indicate that several shots were fired at the scene, as they recovered many spent shells on the street and in a nearby drain. A gun that may have been used in the incident was also secured by the police at the scene. They have also detained one person for questioning as part of their investigations.

The identity of the suspect/suspects, motive behind the shooting, and the actual target are not yet known. Investigations remain ongoing as police continue to look around the crime scene for further evidence, while also questioning witnesses and checking security footage.

The community is concerned about safety because of an increase in crime, especially shooting incidents. The local residents are asking for longer sentences of offenders and more police in high crime affected areas.