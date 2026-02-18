Man injured in Belize City shooting, one detained

James Saldano was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Basra and George Streets in Belize City, where police recovered several spent shells and detained one person as investigations continue.

18th of February 2026

Belize: A shooting took place in Belize City on Wednesday evening, at the intersection of Basra and George Streets, resulting in the injury of one person. The area is believed to be George Street Gang’s territory. According to police, the shooting took place before 5 pm. 

During the incident, one person identified as James Saldano was hit by a bullet. The police believe that he was not the actual target. He was immediately rushed to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of now, the authorities have released no statement about his condition.

The official police reports also indicate that several shots were fired at the scene, as they recovered many spent shells on the street and in a nearby drain. A gun that may have been used in the incident was also secured by the police at the scene. They have also detained one person for questioning as part of their investigations.

The identity of the suspect/suspects, motive behind the shooting, and the actual target are not yet known. Investigations remain ongoing as police continue to look around the crime scene for further evidence, while also questioning witnesses and checking security footage.

The community is concerned about safety because of an increase in crime, especially shooting incidents. The local residents are asking for longer sentences of offenders and more police in high crime affected areas.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Jamaica: A daring armed robbery developed into the kidnapping of two supermarket operators in Spalding, Clarendon early Sunday afternoon.

Armed Robbery in Jamaican supermarket led to abduction of two Chinese operators

15th of July 2024

Players in their first training session with the interim head coach, Emmerson Boyce. Picture Credits: Fb account of Barbados Football Association.

Emmerson Boyce conducts his first training session for Barbados Men’s Team

9th of November 2023

St Lucia to become one of the venues to host CPL 2022

St Lucia to become one of the venues to host CPL 2022

20th of April 2022

Caribbean Community shows concern over tensions at Ukraine border

Caribbean Community shows concern over tensions at Ukraine border

15th of February 2022

Barbados discovers 68 new COVID-19 cases

No new COVID-19 case in Barbados

17th of June 2021

US emerges as top vaccine donator, Americas region likely to benefit

22nd of May 2021

St Lucia: Daren Sammy Foundation Opens 2025/26 Scholarship Applications for Student-Athletes

22nd of June 2025

InterCaribbean Airways to launch new direct flights between San Juan and St Kitts

11th of November 2025