InterCaribbean Airways to launch new direct flights between San Juan and St Kitts

Starting December 18, 2025, InterCaribbean Airways will offer direct flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St Kitts, operating four times a week with promotional fares starting at $89.

St Kitts and Nevis: InterCaribbean Airways will be launching new direct flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St Kitts, which will start from December 18, 2025. The new route will make travel faster and easier between the two destinations. These services will operate four times a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Tickets will be available for sale, with fares starting at a low of $89 during the promotional period from December 18 to 21, 2025. The prices do not include government taxes, airport fees, and other charges. Patrons can book their seats through the airline’s official website of the interCaribbean Airways or through the passenger’s preferred travel agent.

Flight Schedule

JY643 | San Juan - St Kitts (Thursdays and Sundays) | Departure : 5:20 pm; Arrival : 6:30 pm

JY644 | St Kitts - San Juan (Fridays and Mondays) | Departure : 8:30 am; Arrival : 9:40 am

The journey will take about 1 hour and 10 minutes, giving passengers a quick and convenient way to travel between the islands.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

InterCaribbean Airways stated that this new service is a part of their ongoing efforts to improve air traffic in the Caribbean and will also strengthen access between Puerto Rico and St Kitts. It will support tourism and business travel in both nations, by benefitting local vendors, taxi operators, tour guides, hotel owners, and local artisans.

Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson, welcomed the news, describing it as a step toward St Kitts’ regional and international connectivity. She also expressed thanks to the airline for its continued support and dedication to enhance air travel in the Caribbean.

The CEO of interCaribbean Airways, Trevor Sadler, said that the new flights will play a key role in connecting primary Caribbean gateways and will also provide better convenience for travelers using the main U.S. markets. “This route marks another important step in our mission to connect the people and cultures of the Caribbean,” noted Sadler.

InterCaribbean Airways, which is headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands, runs a large regional network which includes service to Barbados, Dominica, Antigua, Jamaica and the Bahamas. They have added the San Juan - St Kitts route in an effort to achieve their goal of connecting the Caribbean via reliable and affordable air travel.