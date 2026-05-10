Man Found Dead in Cocorite, Trinidad and Tobago; Police Investigate Suspected Suicide

Authorities are investigating a suspected suicide after a man was found hanging in an abandoned structure in Cocorite, Trinidad and Tobago.

10th of May 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The discovery of a man’s body hanging at Freedom Street, Cocorite, on Wednesday afternoon, May 6, forced authorities to investigate the matter as suspected suicide. The deceased has been identified as Michael George, who had no fixed place of abode. 

According to police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the residents of Freedom Street, Cocorite noticed the hanging body of a man in an incomplete concrete structure, following which they contacted the authorities. 

Reportedly, some children were playing near an abandoned house where they observed a man hanging, following which they got scared and quickly rushed to the elderly people and alerted them.

The residents then visited the area and discovered the man which forced them to contact St James Police Station and report the incident at around 5: 00 p.m.. Responding to a report, the officers quickly arrived at the scene where they were led by the residents along a bushy track to an incomplete concrete structure.

Upon reaching the location, officers discovered a man hanging, with a rope around his neck attached to a ceiling point, while a ladder was positioned nearby, following which they took him down. The District Medical Officer then checked him and officially pronounced him dead and ordered to transport his body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene while canvassing the area to gather evidence. The officers are treating this case as suicide until some foul play has been established. 

Authorities further described the man as being of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with curly hair and appearing to be in his sixties. At the time of his death he was wearing a black shorts. Officers are urging the people to come forward if they have any information about the man or about the incident. 

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.

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