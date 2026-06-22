Man acquitted in double murder case shot dead weeks later in St Joseph, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: Warren Small, also known as ‘Quincy’ and ‘Blacks’, of Maracas, St Joseph, has been shot and killed, just weeks after being acquitted in a double murder case.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 21 near Joseph Trace, Maracas, St. Joseph, just sixteen days after he was acquitted of a 2020 double murder and related firearms charges by the High Court.



Justice Nalini Singh ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Small was responsible for the deaths of Darrie Simon and Sharlene Ramkissoon. Both of them were killed at Acono Junction, Marcas, on March 3, 2020.



The State’s case relied mainly on the testimony of an eyewitness who claimed to recognise Small after a bandana covering the face of the gunman reportedly slipped during the incident.



However, this evidence was later found unreliable by the court. Justice Singh noted that the gunman’s face was covered by a hoodie and a bandana and the witness only had a brief opportunity to see the suspect’s face during a stressful situation.



The court also highlighted differences in witness accounts. One witness claims to recognise Small, while another did not identify him and gave a different description of the gunman.



Further, Justice Singh also criticised investigators for failing to conduct a proper identification parade and underlined inconsistencies in the investigation.



Based on the evidence presented, the court concluded that there was significant doubt regarding the identity of the shooter and cleared Small of all charges on June 5.



But, just over two weeks later, Small became the victim of a fatal shooting himself.



Investigations into this incident are ongoing. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident. No further details have been released regarding the killing.