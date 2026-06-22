Man acquitted in double murder case shot dead weeks later in St Joseph, Trinidad

The victim was cleared by the High Court earlier this month after judges found key eyewitness evidence unreliable, raising doubts about his involvement in a 2020 double murder case.

22nd of June 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Warren Small, also known as ‘Quincy’ and ‘Blacks’, of Maracas, St Joseph, has been shot and killed, just weeks after being acquitted in a double murder case.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 21 near Joseph Trace, Maracas, St. Joseph, just sixteen days after he was acquitted of a 2020 double murder and related firearms charges by the High Court.

Justice Nalini Singh ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Small was responsible for the deaths of Darrie Simon and Sharlene Ramkissoon. Both of them were killed at Acono Junction, Marcas, on March 3, 2020.

The State’s case relied mainly on the testimony of an eyewitness who claimed to recognise Small after a bandana covering the face of the gunman reportedly slipped during the incident.

However, this evidence was later found unreliable by the court. Justice Singh noted that the gunman’s face was covered by a hoodie and a bandana and the witness only had a brief opportunity to see the suspect’s face during a stressful situation.

The court also highlighted differences in witness accounts. One witness claims to recognise Small, while another did not identify him and gave a different description of the gunman.

Further, Justice Singh also criticised investigators for failing to conduct a proper identification parade and underlined inconsistencies in the investigation.

Based on the evidence presented, the court concluded that there was significant doubt regarding the identity of the shooter and cleared Small of all charges on June 5.

But, just over two weeks later, Small became the victim of a fatal shooting himself.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident. No further details have been released regarding the killing.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Andre Fletcher returns to West Indies squad for T20 series against Bangladesh

Andre Fletcher returns to West Indies squad for T20 series against Bangladesh

15th of December 2024

Chef Andi Oliver to grace Antigua and Barbuda with her presence, credits to Facebook

Antigua and Barbuda: Celebrity Chef Andi Oliver to open Pepperpot Rum Shop with Pop-Up

26th of March 2024

Owner of Zoho – Sridhar Vembu depriving wife, autistic son of their financial rights

Owner of Zoho – Sridhar Vembu depriving wife, autistic son of their financial rights

2nd of August 2023

PM Andrew Holness counts the accomplishments of the Jamaica Labour Party || Picture Courtesy: PM Andrew Holness (Facebook)

PM Andrew Holness counts the accomplishments of Jamaica Labour Party

11th of July 2023

Rayad Emrit aims to lead Blue Devils to victory in Dream XI Trinidad T10 blast opener || Picture courtesy: Cricket360 (Facebook)

Rayad Emrit aims to lead Blue Devils to victory in Dream XI Trinidad T10 blast opener

9th of June 2023

Guyana: Critically ill child injured in Mahdia Fire Medevac'd to New York hospital for specialised care || Picture Courtesy: Guyana Ministry of Health (Facebook)

Guyana: Critically ill child injured in Mahdia Fire Medevac’d to New York hospital for specialised care

28th of May 2023

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is ready to celebrate the 39th Anniversary of its independence The celebration calendar has been declared

St Kitts and Nevis Publishes Calendar of Events for Celebration of 39th year of Independence

8th of September 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew joins African President Tinubu for historic state visit and Parliamentary session

2nd of July 2025