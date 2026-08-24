Julien Alfred Finishes Second in 100m at Silesia Diamond League

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred finished second in the women’s 100m at the Silesia Diamond League in Chorzów, Poland, on Sunday. She had a season best time of 10.83 seconds, placing only 0.05 seconds away from the winner.



American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the race in 10.78 seconds, running with a +0.6m/s legal wind speed. The bronze medalist was Sha'Carri Richardson of America, who finished with a timing of 10.96 seconds.



This race marked the first 100m meeting between the two top athletes since the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo last year. Jefferson-Wooden won the championship with a record time of 10.61 seconds, while Alfred took third position in 10.84 seconds.



Speaking to local media after the race, Alfred shared, “Running in a race of this quality feels amazing. I missed it a lot. But I am in second place, so great is not the right word, rather disappointed.”



Saint Lucian sprinter’s 10.83 seconds time in Silesia showed a positive sign for the Olympic champion as she trains to compete in more 100m and 200m events, both regionally and internationally. She will also be participating in races in Zurich, 200m in Brussels, and 100m in Ultimate Championship.



The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) praised her performance in Silesia Diamond League in Chorzów. Theft shared a Facebook post with a video of her race with a caption, “Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred powered her way to a second place finish at the Wanda Diamond League held in Silesia. After having a slow start, Alfred pushed through in the time of 10. 83 seconds behind American Mellissa Jefferson Wooden. We continue to be proud of our sprint queen!”



With a season-best performance and a second-place finish in the race against the reigning world champion, Alfred leaves Silesia with a strong momentum for the rest of the season.