Jamaican MPs Mikael Phillips and Desmond McKenzie clash during parliamentary sitting

A heated exchange in Jamaica’s House of Representatives drew attention after MPs intervened to separate the lawmakers and restore order.

Jamaica: A heated exchange took place between Members of Parliament Mikael Phillips and Desmond McKenzie during a parliamentary proceeding in the House of Representatives on November 3, 2026.

The argument started as Speaker Juliet Holness exited her chamber after a dispute with Manchester North West MP Mikael Phillips. He allegedly strongly criticized the Speaker, which made McKenzie, the MP for Kingston Western, to intervene and call for respectful conduct.

The argument escalated, with Phillips reportedly swearing at McKenzie and moving towards him. He used profanities like “Go Suck yuh Mada!" Government members, including Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and State Minister Zavia Mayne, intervened and restrained Phillips to prevent the situation from turning into a physical fight.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding was also seen amid the commotion as parliamentarians tried to restore order. Further reports indicated that he was pushed during the disorganised and crowded situation.

The videos showing the altercation have been shared on various social media platforms, drawing attention to the behavior of the elected representatives during parliamentary proceedings.

Questions of decorum and discipline have come into focus, with requests for political disagreements to be addressed through parliamentary discussions instead of personal attacks and confrontations.

One user commented, “Why every PNP member feels like they are entitled to disrespect the speaker of the house?”

While another supported Phillips and wrote, “Mikael was always a very quiet and reserved person, so I know exactly who's at fault in this situation.”

One of the locals said, “All this could have been avoided if the speaker of the house was not so bias and disrespectful towards the opposition members. The opposition wanted to tabled a motion in the parliament and she was so adamant to adjourned the sitting so as to deny the opposition from doing so.”