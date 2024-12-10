Jamaica welcomes 2024/25 Cruise Season with Record-Breaking start

Jamaica gets its cruise season for the 2024/25 year started, reinforcing its status as one of the top Caribbean Islands. According to the stats shared by the Tourism authorities, in just four days between December 2 and December 5, the island hosted 34,519 passengers and 13,137 crew members that arrived through ten vessels. Witnessing two […]

Jamaica gets its cruise season for the 2024/25 year started, reinforcing its status as one of the top Caribbean Islands.

According to the stats shared by the Tourism authorities, in just four days between December 2 and December 5, the island hosted 34,519 passengers and 13,137 crew members that arrived through ten vessels.

Witnessing two cruise giants

Such a milestone was marked with a dual launching not only of Disney Treasure of Disney Cruise Line but also of Celebrity Ascent of Royal Caribbean at the Port of Falmouth, the double celebration that mesmerized the onlookers and underpinned Jamaica’s cruise allure.

Disney Treasure with Disney experiences is all set for its Caribbean cruises and has revisited Jamaican waters and Celebrity Ascent which is a luxury break is all set with rebirth, stylish features and higher end comforts.

Their arrivals just reflect the extent to which people of different types visit Jamaica which ranges from families to those in search of a luxurious feel.

Cruise season reflecting tourism boost

Jamaica’s cruise tourism, which has been growing from the COVID-19 downturn, has reproduced its record of 2019, welcoming over 1.1 million cruise tourists for this year in 2024.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett was also optimistic noting that the ships currently record 90% disembarkation rates that impact towns such as Falmouth, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.

This influx is beneficial and economical that assist other endeavours such as enhancing the local market investment and cultural interaction between the tourist and the locals.

Schedule for the cruise season

More significant, the incoming ships for this season include Carnival Legend and MSC Seascape that will be expected in the coming winter season thus, a steady flow for the season.

Carrying on its continuous efforts to improve cruise facilities, and expand the products it offers, Jamaica cements its position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination in a highly competitive market.

Jamaica has positioned itself well for the increase visitation even with better improvement of the season and therefore, enhancement of its influence on the Caribbean tourism.