Jamaica will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica, securing automatic qualification for the Reggae Girlz.

Jamaica: Jamaica has been selected as one of the four co-hosts of the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, marking a major milestone for Caribbean football and guaranteeing the Reggae Girlz a place in the tournament.

The announcement was made by FIFA during its Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, November 23. Jamaica will co-host the competition alongside the United States, Mexico, and Costa Rica. It will be the first Caribbean country selected to co-host a senior FIFA tournament.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) welcomed the decision, describing it as a historic opportunity to host one of the largest sporting events for women across the world.

JFF President Michael Ricketts expressed excitement over the country’s selection and said the Federation was looking forward to welcoming teams, officials, and supporters in 2031. He also recognized the contribution of the JFF team, appreciating the efforts of staff from across Jamaica in supporting the successful bid.

"We are truly delighted with the opportunity to welcome the world to our shores in 2031 to play a part in hosting a FIFA Women's World Cup. I would like to thank the entire team at the JFF for their hard work in aiding us have a successful bid. Every department played a significant role and I am truly grateful,” he said.

The hosting announcement also means that Jamaica’s senior women’s team will automatically qualify for the 2031 competition. The Reggae Girlz are currently preparing for their upcoming match against Costa Rica, in an effort to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The island nation has featured in the last two tournaments in 2019 and 2023. The 2027 edition would be Jamaica's third straight appearance at the World Cup before the country qualifies automatically as hosts in 2031.

President of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani has also commended the host nations for the opportunity to further promote women’s football across the region. "This is a historic moment for women's football and a tremendous achievement for our entire Concacaf family. I want to congratulate Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States,” he added.

The 2031 edition of the tournament will introduce a new format, with the number of participating teams increasing from 32 to 48. The joint bid provides FIFA with potential venues across 20 cities. The United States will offer 14 locations, Mexico four, while Jamaica and Costa Rica will each have two.