The Reggae Girlz secured a third consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance and a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in Texas.

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz have qualified their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 after defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in their opening match of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship. The victory also earned Jamaica a place at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Los Angeles 2028.

Jamaica took control early in the match, with Jody Brown opening the scoring in the 16th minute. She finished off a combination with Kalyssa Van Zanten to give the Caribbean side the lead.

The Reggae Girlz continued their attacking performance after the break, doubling their lead in the 59th minute. Van Zanten scored her goal after she received a cross from Khadija Shaw.

After six minutes, Shaw scored a third goal for Jamaica. Her free-kick was deflected by a Costa Rican defender, before finding its way into the net. This completed an assured victory for the team.

The result confirmed Jamaica’s third consecutive qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup, after their participation in France in 2019 and in Australia & New Zealand in 2023.

For the Reggae Girlz, their first tournament in 2019 did not start off well as they were unable to earn any points although Havana Solaun made history by scoring the team's first-ever goal at the competition.

Their performance improved significantly in 2023, when Jamaica progressed to the Round of 16. The team recorded draws against France and Brazil and defeated Panama in the group stage before their campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to Colombia.

Deon Burton, Jamaica’s coach, congratulated the team on their performance against Costa Rica and highlighted their determination to secure qualification. “I’m so happy. It’s been a tough few days, but the players were so focused and nothing was going to stop them from a victory, so credit to them,” he said.

The qualification places Jamaica among the teams set to compete at the 2027 tournament in Brazil, while also securing the country's participation in the 2028 Olympic women's football competition.