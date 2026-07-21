Jamaica: Former Miss Universe Contestant LaToya Malcolm Dies at 35

Jamaica: Miss Universe Jamaica organisation has announced through an Instagram post on Saturday, July 18 that Former Miss Universe Jamaica 2024 contestant LaToya Malcolm died at the age of 35. The cause of death still remains undisclosed.



The organization shared a statement on social media and expressed grief and extended condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.



The organization said that they mourn the passing of MUJ alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition.





Malcolm earned the title of Miss Jamaica Bikini International 2024, despite the personal tragedy of her father’s death earlier in April 2024. She dedicated this title to her late father and said that she hoped she was making him proud.The current Miss Universe titleholder, Dr. Gabrielle Henry paid tribute to Malcolm through social media. She wrote that LaToya’s passing is a great loss to her family and the wider community, Jamaica, and that her influence would be remembered and her voice would never be forgotten.Malcolm was known for her work with the Transition project, which aimed to provide teenagers with training and resources to help adolescents develop life skills and prepare for future opportunities.Beyond her work in pageants, Malcolm was also an actress, dance instructor and a television presenter. She had recently appeared on TVJ's morning programme Smile Jamaica, where she showcased her dance skills.Malcolm also starred in the popular Jamaican dramedy called ‘Sizza Kut’, when she was not doing pageants.Her friends, supporters and other members of the Jamaica pageant community remembered her for her passion to help young people and dedication to uplift others.The cause of Malcolm's death has not been disclosed. Tributes continue to pour in from her loved ones, fans and members of the pageant community.