Hurricane Isaias strengthens in Gulf of Mexico as US Gulf Coast braces for landfall

Hurricane Isaias strengthened to Category 2 in the Gulf of Mexico, with winds reaching 105 mph on Thursday night as forecasters warned of storm surge, heavy rainfall and damaging winds along the northern US Gulf Coast.

9th of October 2026

Hurricane Isaias had developed into a Category 2 storm on Thursday as it moved toward the US Gulf Coast after passing through the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane posed the risk of strong winds, rainfall, and other adverse conditions on the coastline.

The storm also put out warnings for the greater Caribbean region for possibility of disruptions from heavy rain and rough seas.

Tropical storm Isaias was formed on October 7 over the Gulf of Mexico and later developed into a hurricane on October 8. Its development marked the arrival of the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, after a relatively calm period over the Atlantic basin.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the wind speed linked with the hurricane Thursday afternoon reached up to 105 mph (165 kph). It was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph), with its center located at a distance of 260 miles (415 km) from the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The forecasters predicted that Isaias is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, with parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi facing major threat from storm surge, strong winds, and flooding.

While Isaias’ primary threat was centered along the US Gulf Coast, its position in the Gulf of Mexico placed it near the larger Caribbean area. The threat to Mexico and the northwestern Caribbean required more attention for coastal areas and marine operations.

Rough seas and strong swells can create dangers to the fishing fleets and the other vessels operating at the coastal regions. Heavy rains can also result in local flooding where storm bands affect vulnerable areas.

Recent advisories have not indicated any wide-scale impact of Isaias in the Caribbean region. The main warnings are for the northern Gulf Coast, while any island-specific risks can be assessed with local meteorological reports.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the establishment of an independent Due Diligence Unit in October 2024.

Independent Due Diligence Unit to be established for Dominica CBI: PM Skerrit

3rd of October 2024

The crew is expected to stay in port until 15th August 2024 and was provided with crucial destination information with a vision to enhance their stay.

MV Dawn Humanitarian vessel docks at Trinidad and Tobago

9th of August 2024

The Prime Minister, Terrance Drew participated in the Buckley’s Uprising anniversary event and he expressed his pleasure to be a part of it. He added that the anniversary is for the tribute to the ones who lost their lives for justice.

PM Drew expresses pleasure on being part of Buckley’s Uprising anniversary 

29th of January 2024

Soufriere hosted a Cocoa Festival which showcased Saint Lucia’s the rich cocoa heritage.

Saint Lucia embraces the beauty of Cocoa Festival

25th of October 2023

Prime Minister of Grenada – Dickon Mitchell and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Joseph Andall had a constructive meeting with the Executive President, Sergio Dias-Granados

Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell meets CAF Bank’s President Dias-Granados

8th of July 2023

Antigua and Barbuda Intellectual Property & Commerce Office (ABIPCO) has shared regarding the launch of the interview series next week – “Conversations on Intellectual Property”.

Antigua and Barbuda: ABIPCO launches interview series “Conversations on Intellectual Property”

19th of June 2023

PM Drew delivered two impactful addresses on climate change, financial resilience, and non-communicable diseases, balancing international diplomacy with regional priorities.

PM Terrance Drew highlights Caribbean challenges at UNGA80 and OECS Credit Union Summit

26th of September 2025

“An official port of entry in Marigot could improve access for visitors and vessels, support economic activity, and create new opportunities for local businesses,” the PM said.

PM Skerrit pushes Fisheries Complex as official port of entry in Marigot to boost local economy

10th of May 2026