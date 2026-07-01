Guyana to build more than 300 homes in Jamaica under hurricane recovery partnership

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday, June 25, that Guyana will deliver a second phase of support to Jamaica as part of the country's recovery from Hurricane Melissa. Under this phase, more than 300 homes will be constructed in Jamaica.



The announcement was made by the President during the opening of the International Building Expo held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara.



The event was also attended by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. During the ceremony, Ali said that Guyana would fulfil the commitment it made after the storm. He said that the promised second phase of support would be delivered. “We are known for keeping our promises,” he said.



Dr Ali informed that both the governments have already discussed cooperation in energy, culture, and sport, including arrangements for athletes to train across both the countries and collaboration on a cricket academy.



He described the collaborations as the basis for stronger ties at the level of government, private sector and the citizens of both the nations. He said that the housing project would use Guyana’s own bank’s, builders, and suppliers, and pressed for work to begin in Jamaica. “Let us start with Jamaica in building 300-plus homes,” he said.



Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in late October 2025 and was regarded as the most powerful storm in the island’s history. It damaged homes, destroyed hospitals, buildings, power stations and government buildings.



After this destructive storm, many countries offered support and Guyana was one of the first CARICOM States to respond. Guyana sent generators, tarpaulins, and chainsaws during the initial relief phase, along with shipments of food, building materials and water tanks.



Following this, President Ali visited the storm affected communities in western Jamaica along with other leaders of CARICOM in November. Then he committed the Guyana Defence Force to joint regional mission to restore shelter before Christmas.



Guyanese engineering troops have been working with the Jamaica Defence Force on the rebuilding effort ever since.



The Building Expo is running from June 25 to 28 at the Guyana National Stadium. The theme for this is Guyana at 60: Building Strong Foundations for a Sustainable Future’. It corresponds with Guyana’s 60th independence anniversary.