Guyana: President Ali hosts farewell dinner for Chinese Ambassador

President Dr Irfaan Ali hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, as part of the celebration of her contributions for the development of bilateral relations between Guyana and China.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony for Guo, President Ali lauded her for her instrumental in key aspects of the bilateral relations especially in trade, infrastructure, and cultural cooperation.

Dr Ali lauded her for the kind of diplomacy that engulfs efforts to create a better understanding between both nations culminating in benefits for the people of Guyana.

During the period of Ambassador Guo, several improvements in the bilateral relation were achieved.

Some of the accomplishments include managing to put in place core infrastructural projects which were bolstered by Chinese funds and also establishing healthy trading relationships which have enabled Guyana’s economic development.

Additionally, educational scholarships and cultural activities introduced during Guo’s presidency are the base of further strengthening people’s relations between two countries and the friendship between the Caribbean and the Republic of China.

In her speech, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana, Guo Haiyan responded by stating that the tenure she served in Guyana has been rewarding.

When looking at the accomplishments made in cooperation with the local counterparts, she reviewed the accomplishments made and expressed her gratitude to President Ali and people of Guyana for the hospitality.

President Ali also confirmed Guyana’s continued desire to preserve and improve the country’s bond with China.

He said he was encouraged by existing good work laid with the help of Guo’s efforts and was eager to work more effectively to achieve common goals with her replacement.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana said that the dinner clearly highlighted the cordial relationship that exists between Guyana and China.

Ambassador Guo’s departure will not mark the end of the increased bilateral relations between Guyana and China due to her successor’s background as well as the laid strong political, economic and social foundations within the two countries.