Guyana fuel shortage update: PM Mark Phillips says supply improving as shipments arrive

Guyana: The Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips has issued a formal statement, to reassure the public that the temporary fuel shortage in Guyana is being resolved and no long-term shortage is expected. He confirmed that delayed shipments have begun arriving at national ports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said that the concerns over fuel shortage escalated due to delayed ships, but confirmed that vessels have now arrived at national ports and offloading of fuel is underway.

He confirmed that following the situation he talked to the major oil producing companies which used to provide oil to Guyana and now additional fuel supplies have already begun to enter the system and refilling of all the gas stations has started.

The prime minister also reassured the public that, in the upcoming days more shipments are scheduled or expected to arrive in Guyana as the multiple vessels from SOL Guyana Inc. and Rubis Guyana Inc. had already begun discharging thousands of barrels of gasoline and diesel.

He further emphasised that the government is stabilising the situation and half the situation has already been resolved while urging the citizens not to panic and avoid buying a lot of fuel at once. He also appealed to the people not to store a large amount of fuel in unsuitable containers as it is highly flammable and can pose serious risks like fire, injuries, and damage to property.

Highlighting about the scheduled shipments of gasoline, diesel the Prime Minister stated that these ships carrying fuel are expected to arrive between April 13 and April 15 from suppliers including the Guyana Oil Company, SOL Guyana Inc. and Rubis Guyana Inc..

To conclude his statement, he stated that “the government is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to do that for the people. We will also take necessary steps to ensure a steady and reliable fuel supply nationwide.”