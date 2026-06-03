Guyana: Bodies of pregnant woman and fiancé recovered after drowning at Unity Beach

The remains of a pregnant woman and her police officer fiancé were recovered at sea after being swept away by strong waves at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday.

Guyana: The bodies of a pregnant woman and her police officer fiancé were recovered at sea on Tuesday morning, June 2, after two days of intensive search by police and a local search team. The couple had been swept away by strong waves while swimming at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Guyana Police Force, after two days of intensive tracking, the remains of both the individuals had surfaced a distance away from the beach at two separate spots in an area known as Woodland. Following the discovery, both the bodies were transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of their death.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, when the victims identified as 20-year-old Loydicia Waldron, known as “Loyda”, a sales assistant of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, and her fiancé, 31-year-old Special Constable Andri Francis, called “Bobby”, also of Victoria Village, went for swimming at the Unity Beach.

While the female who was eight-months pregnant was in the water, she encountered rough water conditions and began drifting out toward the Atlantic Ocean. Realising she was in danger she screamed for help and called her fiance to save her.

Following which her fiance Francis attempted to rescue her, but during that both were overpowered by the strong current and disappeared beneath the water. The beachgoers then immediately raised the alarm and reported the incident to the authorities, leading law enforcers to launch an urgent search operation.

Despite the search operation the officers were unable to locate both the incidents but their efforts became fruitful after two days of continuous search operation, officers and a team of search party located both the bodies.

The incident has left the family and friends of the individuals in grief and sorrow as they are mourning the tragic death of their loved ones. One of their relatives expressed their distress as they stated that “the couple were expecting a baby and had been eagerly preparing for her baby shower, scheduled for July 25.”